Donald Trump and the Rush to War With Iran

It couldn't be a more disturbing sight. The depraved Donald Trump soaking up the love of the religious right, bragging about the assassination of the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.
And claiming he ordered the killing to stop a war.
When in fact the evidence suggests the opposite.
First Time In The History, Red Flag Unfurled Over The Holy Dome Of Jamkarān Mosque, Qom Iran.— SIFFAT ZAHRA (@SiffatZahra) January 4, 2020
Red Flag: A Symbol Of Severe Battle To Come.#Qaseemsulaimani#قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/B1mcePk4Ri
Red battle flags are being hoisted, the cries for revenge are deafening.
It's already a strategic disaster.
And like most experts, this former national security adviser believes Trump's reckless move will have dire consequences.
One thing is clear: Americans are not safer, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued on Fox News the morning after. Rather, American citizens are at greater risk of attack across a far wider battlefield than before.
And as Trump reacts to one attack after the other, avoiding a catastrophic all out war will be increasingly difficult.
When Iran does respond, its response will likely be multifaceted and occur at unpredictable times and in multiple places. President Trump will then face what may yet be the most consequential national security decision of his presidency. If he reacts with additional force, the risk is great that the confrontation will spiral into a wider military conflict. If he fails to react in kind, he will likely invite escalating Iranian aggression.
It’s hard to envision how this ends short of war.
Especially since Trump's threats have been escalating.
“Iran has been nothing but a problem for many years,” Trump tweeted. “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”
And he sounds like he's losing his marbles.
His son Eric, who was tipped off about the killing before Congress was, called it a "big ol' can of whoop ass."
Some whoop ass, some maniac...
He's now telling his religious fanatics "I really believe we have God on our side."
But not even Godzilla can save him now. That's why he wants war so badly.
And why he must be removed from office by whatever means necessary.
Before he destroys us all...
