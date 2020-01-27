Monday, January 27, 2020
Will John Bolton Be The One Who Finally Blows Up Trump?
I must admit that when the "stable genius" Donald Trump made the unstable warmonger John Bolton his national security adviser, I thought our goose was cooked.
And that Bolton would be the one who would push Trump over the edge, and get us all blown up.
So imagine how happy I am to think that Bolton could be the one who blows up Trump.
For this must feel like a nuclear bomb.
President Trump told his national security adviser in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, according to an unpublished manuscript by the former adviser, John R. Bolton.
A nuclear bomb going off in Trump's head.
The president’s statement as described by Mr. Bolton could undercut a key element of his impeachment defense: that the holdup in aid was separate from Mr. Trump’s requests that Ukraine announce investigations into his perceived enemies, including former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son Hunter Biden.
As Jennifer Rubin points out, it not only threatens to blow Trump's fraudulent excuses right out of the Orange Oaf's rear orifice.
It also boxes in the corrupt Republicans.
Republicans who feign offense whenever Democrats intimate they are Trump toadies now are in a real bind. Refusing to demand evidence practically under their noses would be the personification of a coverup born of cowardice. Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and other senators who have indicated interest in witnesses, only to pull back in recent days, now are trapped. What is the excuse for refusing to see the most incriminating evidence one could imagine against Trump?
And leaves them caught between a rock and (many) hard places.
Senate Republicans can call Bolton, hear his damning testimony and suffer the president’s rage. Alternatively, they can refuse to consider the most dispositive evidence imaginable, confirm this is a sham trial (denying Trump exoneration) and then watch as Bolton humiliates them by revealing the evidence they willfully ignored. Either way, the incriminating evidence against Trump will come out. The only question is if they want to be seen as accomplices in a failed coverup scheme.
Which has me feeling like Rob Reiner does...
And wondering when one of my fondest dreams will come true...
Yes, I realize it may take a while. The hog will have to be put on trial first. Sad.
But at least after all those nightmare years, we can be sure that Trump will eventually get what he deserves.
As I always knew he would.
And those of little faith can finally stop taking Impeachara...
