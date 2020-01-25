Peter MacKay and the Monstrous Mediocrity of the Cons

As I watched Peter MacKay officially launch his leadership campaign this morning, I felt like I was travelling back in time.
Back to the days when MacKay was Stephen Harper's most faithful stooge, even though he had stolen his party from him.
So the idea that Dumbo could now ride to the rescue of Canada is totally outrageous...
"I can't take a pass or look away when our country is at stake, while this government makes life harder for our citizens. I can't stand by & hope someone else will do the job that needs to be done," Peter MacKay tells supporters as he launches Conservative leadership bid #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/4dGGo7n5SA— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) January 25, 2020
And this is simply pathetic.
I am proud of Canada because Canadians make me proud. pic.twitter.com/HSTCUbOGn2— Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) January 25, 2020
Even some of the most Con friendly columnists gave MacKay's launch a thumbs down.
But beyond MacKay, what shocks me the most is the dilapidated state of the Con leadership race.
For not only did they lose THREE of their top candidates in ONE day, which has many wondering whether Stephen Harper is trying to fix the outcome from behind the curtain...
The next most popular candidate is another Harper tool, Erin O'Toole.
Who in this latest video is trying to cast himself as Mr Canada...
Let's go 🇨🇦 Allons-y #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/isdT5KC2Fy— Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) January 25, 2020
When in fact he is Mr Ugly Trumpling, and is trying to please far right extremists by going after Omar Khadr...
With Pierre Poilievre out, Erin O’Toole sees an opening on his (far) right and goes for it like an Ezra Levant impersonator. How predictable and how shabby. The Harper Party really is more Trumpling than Canadian. #cdnpoli https://t.co/dJrGCGRdXH— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) January 25, 2020
And what stands out from this mountain of mendacity, is the monstrous mediocrity of the Cons.
For what kind of political party has old hacks like MacKay and O'Toole as the favourites to become its new leader?
What kind of party has Marilyn Gladu as a self styled "change" candidate?
"We need somebody that's going to bring a better balance of fiscal responsibility and social compassion," she said. "I'm looking at all the people running and it's all the same-old, same-old."
A "change" candidate that believes that legalizing marijuana will lead underage kids to smoke it in toaster ovens.
And what kind of party has a SoCon candidate like Richard Decarie, who believes that gay people choose to be gay, and women shouldn't have the right to have an abortion?
It's beyond belief, it's depressing, but nobody should be surprised.
For as Aaron Wherry points out, another part of Harper's legacy is not what he left behind, but what he didn't.
What he didn't leave behind was an heir (or heirs) apparent. To the degree that it's still possible for a leader to plan for these things, the Conservative Party might be better off now had it put more thought into a line of succession.
And of course, we all know why. He was so paranoid he couldn't stand the thought of anybody replacing him.
And the Cons are going to pay for that now.
For the one who created their party, will be the one who does the most destroy it.
The Cons are the walking dead.
And they don't even know it...
And judging by the reactions from Francophones on social media (including a Quebec media personality and former PQ minister retweeted by none other than Chantal Hébert), his French is atrocious, worse than Scheer's even. But the Cons have apparently written off Quebec other than that bogus policy convention in November where they'll come up with no new ideas in a language that Propeller Pete can't speak well or understand. Even though French is not limited only to Quebec! But they're still pandering to the Francophobic knuckledraggers in Wexitopia who can barely speak one language, while hoping for a repeat of 2011, in which the stars aligned perfectly to have an astronomically surging NDP and Bloc combined with a Liberal candidate less popular than a porcupine at a nudist colony (h/t Michael Coren). So much for national unity!ReplyDelete
All he did in that presser was bash Trudeau and rehash the same old plutocrat-friendly Harper tax-cut language and nice hair rhetoric. "We need authenticity of diplomacy, not selfies and dancing." The fuck does that even mean? Do they ever quit whining about selfies? He's a jerk, and he signaled to the red-meat crowd that he's more of a "tough guy" than Trudeau because hurr durr, yoga is for sissies while hockey is for manly men. Gave his first interview -- Tim Horton's in hand, not "elitist doughnuts"! -- to none other than Brian Lilley, Sun Media's resident purveyor of Trudeau erotic fanfic. Wow, real male bonding going on there. Did I mention, zero mention of climate other than mealy-mouthed handwaving that "we are stewards of the environment." Yeah, if you count recyclable bullshit as an environmental policy, which all the Cons do.
Yet the media is going to try and package this asshole as an "electable centrist" and whitewash his record for no other reason than he fake-denounced kamikaze Décarie and will probably march at the Pride parade. Don't fall for it, Canada. He's a Judas if there ever was one, and he deserves to wear his betrayal, misogyny, and bootlicking like a stinking albatross around his neck. Anyone contact Rob and Katie yet with a recommendation to court David Orchard and/or Belinda Stronach to help out on the campaign? cc: Liberal war room, someone remind Ontario voters that the last time Harper installed a candidate in a rigged leadership process, that candidate was Doug Ford!
The weak field is even giving Rempel thoughts of running. After three Western leaders in a row, apparently the party needs another Albertan whining about how Trudeau's responsible for tanking Alberta's economy. Good luck selling that to the nation.ReplyDelete
The Cons have created a cesspool that not many fish want to go swimming in. It takes a special type that somehow believes they can don an impervious shield that allows them to swim completely unaffected by the crap swirling around them. For the Tool its the shield of religious bigotry, Poilievre could not find his shield possibly because of the skeletons or perhaps he truly cared about exposing his young daughter to the toxic environment they created. People like MacKay are more of a mystery, there seems to be an element of narcissistic dumbo combined with entitled royalty but its not the type of impervious shield required for a toxic cesspool. Its ok when flying 10,000 feet above but actually diving into the sewer is another story. Even Trump has the good old lying mafia take no prisoners cartel to fall back on but Mackay?? Have I missed something are there other species of politicians that can thrive in a cesspool or is he just a sell out stooge ...dive in, bathe in the stench and get out before it permeates the shield. The only thing for sure is that he is certainly no red Tory coming back to save the party from the Reform-A-Cons.ReplyDelete
RT