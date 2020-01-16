Thursday, January 16, 2020
The Ugly Cons and the Return of Stephen Harper
In one of my recent posts I mentioned that Stephen Harper had been spotted stumbling around in his zombie crypt.
And was threatening to intervene in the Con leadership race, to make sure the party he created remained the Harper Party.
Well now EVERYONE should take cover.
Because Great Zombie Leader has left the land of the living dead...
And is going after Jean Charest.
Former prime minister Stephen Harper has suddenly resigned from the board of the Conservative Party of Canada’s fundraising arm, as the party descends into organizational chaos and bitter recrimination in the first week of its leadership campaign.
And since the first version of this article was posted, two top Conservative sources have told Maclean’s that Harper’s main goal in resigning is to free himself up to block Jean Charest’s campaign for the party leadership.
Or least that's what the Cons would have us believe.
Harper and Charest were close, and worked effectively together during Harper’s early days as prime minister. But they had a falling out over Charest’s 2007 use of a $2.3 billion federal transfer to the Quebec government to pay for tax cuts to increase his chances of re-election. More generally, as a Calgarian from the Reform roots of the party, Harper is suspicious of Charest as a Quebecer who ran the Liberal Party of Quebec for 15 years.
But with the Conservative Fund in disarray, and the Cons fighting each other over the amount of money the party gave Andrew Scheer, and who knew or didn't know about those payments.
I wouldn't be surprised if Harper decided to leave in a hurry, before a forensic audit was completed, or the police got involved.
And he started having recurring nightmares...
But of course, Harper's real nightmare is that a Red Tory like Charest could seize control of the ugly ReformCon party he spawned.
So although John Ivison claims that Harper will remain above the fray, and not support any leadership candidate.
Not one of the senior Conservatives I have spoken to — people who worked closely with the man for a decade or more — believe that he will publicly back one candidate over another. As one source pointed out, the whole business model of his firm Harper & Associates is built on remaining above the fray. He is said to have good relations with Rona Ambrose, whose intentions remain ambiguous, Pierre Poilievre, Erin O’Toole and even Peter MacKay, who confirmed his candidacy on Wednesday. “He gets along fine with Peter. I’m not aware of any conflict there,” said one source.
To back one would risk breaking up the party he put back together.
If Harper wants to keep Charest from winning, it seems to me he'll have to support someone who he thinks can beat him. Somebody as right-wing as he is.
So I figure he'll be supporting this ugly Con...
Who he raised to be like him.
And is now a real monster...
A far right extremist, a climate change denier, a religious bigot as bad or worse than Scheer.
It's horrible situation, but there is some very good news.
Judging from this latest poll...
Even with the help of Harper, Poilievre won't stand a chance against Justin Trudeau.
And that could be the end of Stephen Harper.
And the end of the Harper Party...
It's a horror story with a happy ending.
Stephen Harper created the party, but in the end he helped destroy it.
The ugly Cons were very very sad.
But decent Canadians lived happily ever after...
