Iran and the Political Resurrection of Justin Trudeau
Over the course of the last year Justin Trudeau has had to deal with some of the darkest days of his political career.
The ugly Cons attacked him like a pack of rabid hyenas over one fake scandal after the other.
Their media stooges joined in the attempted lynching. with some of them even claiming that Trudeau was unfit to be a Canadian prime minister.
But not any longer.
In the darkness of a national tragedy he has managed to rise to the occasion, and is helping to heal the shock, the anger, and the pain of so many.
He's enjoying a remarkable political resurrection...
And now many in the media are praising him.
Trudeau retreated to Costa Rica over the holiday season for what seems to have been a period of soul-searching.
And judging by how he has handled the aftermath of the catastrophic shooting down of UIA Flight 752 over Tehran, it has paid off.
Since his return to Canada, newly bearded, the prime minister has displayed more gravitas, a laudable emotional feel for the needs of the moment, and a surer grasp on the demands of leadership.
And even pointing out how he has been able to draw on the shock and the pain he felt, when his younger brother Michel was killed in an avalanche in 1998.
“I discovered that the cliché phrases were all based in reality,” Trudeau wrote in his memoir Common Ground. “I went numb, my heart sank and my blood ran cold all at the same time. Part of me was certain that Michel was still alive. I just couldn’t conceive of a world in which he wasn’t.”
So effective has Trudeau been, that even some Cons are urging their own to learn from the way he has responded to the tragedy.
If the candidates for the Conservative leadership are up for a little homework assignment, they could study Justin Trudeau and his response to the atrocity that claimed 57 Canadian lives in Iran. It would be well worth the time, and boy, do they need the lesson.
For good reason.
Believe it or not, the day of an emotional vigil in Edmonton – home to many of the victims’ friends and family – was not the day to retweet a month-old article on China and use it to clip Trudeau’s ears. And following it up with the party’s 1,300,301st attack on the carbon tax was no better. Is nobody at party HQ sense-checking the scheduled tweets anymore?
Can you believe the Ugly American Andrew Scheer and his Con thugs?
And no wonder they could never understand this story.
As a nation processing emotions of sadness, anger, and uncertainty, we draw on a collective temperament for comfort; relying on values with historical context to guide our actions.
These values define our political culture: an inclination to forge consensus rather than further division, a preference for dignity over bombast, a recognition that reason must come before passion, and a commitment to justice instead of vengeance.
In his public statements since the crisis began, Prime Minister Trudeau has adhered to this ethos. His comments have been thoughtful, measured, empathetic, and clear. In a week of fury and actual fire, this was no minor feat.
For it's about the values I believe in, the humble but precious values that have made us who we are.
And the ones I will defend to the death from the ugly American Cons who would destroy them, and this country.
Far right websites, dark money funded institutes, and, as intelligence experts suggest, foreign interlopers, have aggressively sought to dismiss, undermine, or otherwise attack the Canadian consensus around its political culture, most notably in the last election, and in some cases, going back years.
And that fight against the grubby Cons, dirty old Toxic Trudeau haters, and assorted traitors, just happens to be the main reason I support Justin Trudeau.
For you can be for him, or against him.
But his values are our values, nobody can deny his decency.
And in these troubled times, nobody can deny that he's a real Canadian leader...
