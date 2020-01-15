Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Justin Trudeau, Iran, and the Trumpling Cons
For days after the shooting down of that Ukrainian airliner Justin Trudeau spent most of his time demanding answers from the Iranians, and mourning our dead.
He didn't have time to play cheap politics as our bestial Cons were demanding.
But after the Iranian military admitted it had shot down the plane, he did speak out.
And said what really needed to be said...
Some Republicans were outraged of course.
But no decent person could argue with these words.
“This is something that happens when you have conflict and war. Innocents bear the brunt of it and it is a reminder why all of us need to work so hard on de-escalation, moving forward to reduce tensions and find a pathway that doesn’t involve further conflict and killing.”
And no rational person can fail to note that both sides were to blame for that horror show that took us to the brink of an all out war in the Middle East. Or worse.
For while the Iranians shot down the plane, and those responsible deserve to answer for that crime.
If Donald Trump hadn't ordered the killing of Qassem Suleimani, the Mullahs wouldn't have felt the need to retaliate by firing missiles at American bases in Iraq.
And then while bracing themselves for what they believed could be a devastating American response, committed what even their own leaders call an "unforgivable mistake."
Only to have Donald Trump admit a few days later that his reason for killing Suleimani and ramping up the cycle of violence was just another big lie.
In the 10 days since it carried out the drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, the Trump administration has been struggling to draft an after-the-fact narrative to justify it. On Monday, President Trump put an end to that hash of explanations. “It doesn’t really matter,” he tweeted, “because of his horrible past.”
So yes, there is enough blame for both sides to share.
But don't tell that to Andrew Scheer.
Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer placed the blame for the Iran plane crash on "the Iranian Regime alone" in a series of tweets Tuesday – just one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the shootdown was due to a recent "escalation" of tensions in the Middle East.
For the Ugly American will miss no opportunity to attack Trudeau, the man who humiliated him...
And never gets tired of humiliating himself by sucking up to Donald Trump.
As he has done again and again...
Now imagine if Scheer had won the election, and was now working with religious fanatics like Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to try to stir up an all out war in the Middle East.
Just to make The Rapture come sooner...
We'd be in big trouble.
But at least three things should be obvious:
One, we really dodged a missile.
Two, In many respects the Cons are no longer a Canadian party, Trump is their real leader.
And three, isn't it great to know that in this perilous time, we have a real Canadian prime minister?
