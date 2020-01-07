Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Did Trump's God Squad Inspire The Strike on Iran?
As you may remember, I thought the sight of Donald Trump praying with thousands of evangelicals one day after ordering the killing of Qassim Suleimani absolutely disgusting.
Especially his claim that God is "on our side."
But what makes that even more disturbing is that the inspiration to assassinate Suleimani may indeed have come from above.
Or more precisely from Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Who has been obsessed with attacking Iran for about ten years.
And is himself a religious fanatic.
When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down for an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network in a hotel in Jerusalem earlier this month, he made a remark that was perhaps the most revelatory of any in his nearly one year in office.
The interviewer posed a question around a biblical tale about a queen who saved Jews from slaughter by a Persian official: Did Mr. Pompeo think President Trump had been “raised for such a time as this, just like Queen Esther, to help save the Jewish people from the Iranian menace?” “As a Christian, I certainly believe that’s possible,” Mr. Pompeo said.
A fanatic who believes that every inch of Israel must be defended to enable "the rapture."
Studies show that white evangelicals are much more likely than other Americans to believe that Israel fulfills a biblical prophecy. Known as Christian Zionists, they believe God promised the land to the Jews, and that the gathering of Jews in Israel is foretold in the prophecy of the rapture — the ascent of Christians into the kingdom of God.
Mr. Pompeo talks about the rapture. “We will continue to fight these battles,” he said at a “God and Country Rally” in 2015, because there is a “never-ending struggle” until “the rapture.”
Which explains why Pompeo and other members of the God Squad in the Trump Regime, like Mike Pence and others, couldn't care less about blowing up the world.
Because they believe that should that happen all the "good Christians" will be raised up to be with their Godzilla...
Which also explains why they don't do anything to save our precious planet from climate change.
Or did you think the fact that the do nothing prime minister of Australia Scott Morrison is both a climate change denier, and a religious fanatic, is just a coincidence?
It's a depressing situation, and it will take a secular crusade to defeat those fanatics.
But for those of us in Canada there is some good news: Andrew Scheer is NOT our prime minister.
For had he been in power the Ugly American would have been pushing Canadians to support Trump's madness with every bone in his body.
Unless of course due to his particular situation...
He was drafted by the U.S. military...
Whereupon he would run for cover like any other cowardly Con clown.
So thank goodness for a real Canadian leader like Justin Trudeau.
Who is doing his best to protect our soldiers and de-escalate the situation.
And the moral of the story, or the parable of this nightmare?
If you vote for a Con, they will torch the planet.
And you'll get what you deserve...
The media is dumb. So, so dumb. Besides the fact one of Murdoch's rags was trashing Trudeau to stick up for the indefensible Morrison, instead of paying attention to the substantive meat of what Trudeau was actually discussing with his advisors, the chattering class back home chose to focus on his vacation beard. I mean, I think he looks great either way, but in terms of priorities, shouldn't superficial fashion items like hair and socks and now, chin whiskers, be of significantly less importance than religious fanatics starting World War 3?ReplyDelete
It really does reveal a lot about the Cons and their pet pundits. I honestly think they belittle and demean Justin Trudeau as an unserious leader who is unfit for office because they're jealous or all have crushes on him and they can't stand it. But who's being unserious? Not him, the Hollywood gossips at CBC and Vice Canada. Hey, if we're all going to die anyway, at least give me a photogenic diplomat to look at to take away some of the pain. Cherish him in these cursed end times, for the man is human morphine.
My first thought as I saw your first photo there was -- once again as it has been for five years now -- how can his followers not see on that face the telling look of stunningly insincere posturing.ReplyDelete
And then I looked at the saintly elect crowding into the rest of the picture and realized that they've been surrounded by such posturing so long they probably think it is normal.
I saw Trump thinking What bunch of assholes and the rest thinking about the donations they would get by putting this image about. Grifters all.Delete
It was likely the evangelists played a role in influencing the decision to kill Suleimani. Trump is an empty vessel and regurgitates those thoughts with the most influence at the time. His comment about destroying Iranian cultural sites are telling as they are likely evangelical inspired rather than military or anyone with a thread of decency for that matter. Even his pal Netty has distanced himself from the killing as he is smart enough to realize that short of total war the US influence and his influence by proxy in the middle east has been greatly diminished. What a small mind... destroy culture by destroying cultural history ... destroy immigrants by confiscating their children... win a war with a limited nuclear strike!ReplyDelete
RT
Those in a rush to claim their free pass to heaven had better ensure they are not actually supporting a disciple of the Antichrist as they will be huuugely disappointed on judgement day.Delete