Could Pierre Poilievre Be The New Con Messiah?
Canada's SoCons have been unusually quiet since their leader Andrew Scheer was brought down by Justin Trudeau.
And went to hell in a bucket, so to speak.
But not any longer.
Now that the Con leadership race is officially underway, the religious fanatics are speaking out, and they're NOT happy.
They're feeling betrayed.
Canadian social conservatives who say they're tired of being written off and ignored by Conservative Party politicians are searching for a leadership candidate they can get behind.
"We have people that we're talking to. Nobody has come out to say, 'Yes. I'm going to [run],'" said Jeff Gunnarson, national president of Campaign Life Coalition, a group that advocates against abortion.
And while they are not impressed with the list of possible candidates so far, the kooky fanatics at Campaign Life believe that Pierre Poilievre could be their new Messiah.
Gunnarson did reveal that none of the people his group is urging to run is a current federal MP. He said that, of the current crop of potential leadership candidates being talked about in the media — Rona Ambrose, Peter Mackay, Jean Charest, Erin O'Toole and Pierre Poilievre — it's Poilievre whose record looks the most promising to the Campaign Life Coalition.
And who can blame them? When Poilievre has a voting record like this one.
Which is so misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic it almost makes Scheer look like a liberal.
And would if Poilievre is indeed the Chosen One, make a mockery out of the "new/nouveau" Conservative Party.
Of course, that's not the only reason Poilievre would make an ideal candidate...for progressives.
There is also the way he tried to suppress the vote in 2015, to try to keep young Canadians from voting.
Only to fail miserably.
Or the way he tried to reduce pensions for older Canadians, even though he got his generous parliamentary pension when he was still young...
So much for the man who likes to pretend he's a man of the people in these populist times.
And then of course there's Poilievre's disgraceful behaviour in the House of Commons, which Wayne Easter once compared to playing chess with a pigeon.
And the best news?
Poilievre's candidacy is being promoted by Jenni Byrne and John Baird which almost certainly means he's Stephen Harper's bride...
Which might be enough to keep better candidates like Rona Ambrose out of the race.
And of course would be the kiss of death for any Con dreaming of becoming prime minister.
Yup, let the religious fanatics pray for Poilievre, but nothing will save him.
We've got enough dirt to bury him.
And then flush him with all the others...
