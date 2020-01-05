Sunday, January 05, 2020
The Con Leadership Race: Now It's a Farce
As I'm sure you remember, the last Con leadership race was an absolute horror show that seemed to go on forever.
And despite the large number of candidates stumbling around only managed to produce a loser like Andrew Scheer.
Well now the Cons are trying to speed up the process by announcing that the new leader will be chosen next June.
But while the race is now officially on, the process is a total farce.
With the date set, the next step for the committee is to nail down the rules for the leadership race. Party sources tell CBC News candidates will have to pay a fee of $300,000 and gather 3,000 signatures of support to enter the race.
For the 2017 Conservative leadership race, the fee was $100,000 and candidates were required to gather only 300 signatures.
And with leadership hopefuls having less than ten days to enter the race rules seem designed to exclude as many candidates as possible.
Which means that the contest risks becoming little more than a dog and pony show.
Featuring the same old Con hacks like Pierre Poilievre.
Or Peter MacKay...
Or Rona Ambrose, who is being touted as a favourite despite her appalling record...
If it’s a break from the past that the party is looking for, then her record as a Harper loyalist poses a problem. It includes a number of questionable votes, including a motion to essentially reopen the abortion debate in 2012.
And who could forget her performance as environment minister, which was nothing short of a disaster? Besides making a mess of Canada’s Kyoto obligations, Ambrose is also remembered as part of the climate-change-denying cabal in the Harper government that muzzled scientists.
And all of which can only make the Cons look even older and out of it.
As Conservatives prepare to choose their next leader, a new survey of how voters perceive the party and its main competitor should give party members something to think about.
"The general image on top of peoples' mind is that this is a party that is aged, is old, and this notion of tradition is strongly tied to the brand of the Conservatives," David Coletto, CEO of Abacus Data, told Power and Politics guest host Catherine Cullen.
But does at least explain this.
When Conservative members gather in Toronto to elect their next leader on June 27, thousands of members of the LGBT community will be celebrating the annual Pride Festival on the other side of town – a fact organizers say wasn’t done on purpose.
Which despite what the Cons say is clearly an attempt to overcome the vicious anti-gay bigotry of Andrew Scheer and so many of his supporters.
By putting lipstick on the chosen pig.
But is sure to backfire badly with ten of thousands of LGBT protesters turning out to denounce the homophobia of the Cons.
And the Con's rabid religious base threatening to abandon the party.
Which shouldn't surprise anybody.
After more than a decade of tacking right under Harper – and arguably further right under Scheer – the Conservative movement has hit a ceiling. Its appeal to populist sentiment has resulted in the party’s base of power reverting to a facsimile of its former Reform wing.
The Cons are too old and ugly to change.
No decent Canadians can vote for them.
And as I've always said, they are heading for the cemetery where they rightfully belong...
Make sure you have a shovel eh?
For we are going to need a lot of them...
