Justin Trudeau and the Hate-Mongering Wexiteers

The contrast couldn't have been clearer, or more brutal.
At a vigil in Edmonton to remember those killed in the downing of that Ukrainian airliner, Justin Trudeau calling the crash a "Canadian tragedy."
“Your entire country stands with you tonight, tomorrow, and in all the years to come,” he told about 2,300 people who attended a memorial service on Sunday.
And asking Canadians to unite in this "moment of national pain."
Which was as beautiful as this is ugly.
A billboard like others all over Alberta, that suggests that the real pain is being Canadian and being governed by Justin Trudeau.
And that Albertans should lock Trudeau up and separate.
Peter Downing, leader of Wexit Canada, says he and the rest of the Wexit supporters don't want to be governed by Eastern Canada and don't want to be ruled by the Trudeau government.
But sadly for Downing, and his followers...
His small band of mostly old white rednecks call Alberta a "nation" which it most certainly isn't.
And their LOCK HIM UP slogan only serves to show that the wacky Wexiteers are more American, or more Trumpling, than Canadian.
Or whatever...
Who is that freak with the big ears? Is he the one who will lead them to their hallowed Albertonia?
Why are they maquerading as a federal political party?
And can we now call them the Block Redneckois?
But of course, that's not funny.
All that Toxic Trudeau Hate is ugly and dangerous.
And all decent Albertans must unite to defeat those hate mongering rednecks.
Before they tear this country apart.
Or set it on fire...
Block or charge?🏀🤷♂️⛽️🤭💥😂pic.twitter.com/5kPSKg02rW— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 10, 2020
Or blow themselves up.
In the meantime, I am just glad that we have a real Canadian leader...
Who is attacked like no other prime minister.
But is still trying to unite this country.
And defending our precious Canadian values...
No comments:
Post a Comment