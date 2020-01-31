The Trumpling Campaign of the Con Clown Erin O'Toole

For most of his short and undistinguished parliamentary career, Erin O'Toole has been little more than a mouth that roars.
An annoying but relatively harmless Harper stooge.
But now he's running for the Con leadership. Again.
And he's posing as a warrior, or a great defender of Canada.
Canada isn’t working. Too many people are out of work while politicians in Ottawa continue to raise taxes and waste money.— Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) January 27, 2020
It’s time we start fighting and take Canada back.
Join the fight: https://t.co/51bB7blnzO#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/VS9MPXCY7X
The idea is to seize the right-wing space vacated by Pierre Poilievre, try to make himself look like a strong leader, while portraying Peter MacKay as a closet Liberal.
But sadly for O'Toole, that absurd video, and his use of words like "cancel culture" "virtue signalling" and the "radical left," only make him sound like a right-wing extremist, and a Canadian disciple of Donald Trump.
And using his military service to try to convince Canadians he's fit to govern them also seems like a really bad idea.
Especially after that messy incident three years ago when he tried to portray himself as a Top Gun pilot...
When in fact he was a helicopter navigator.
Which was VERY embarrassing...
But not as embarrassing as the time when Stephen Harper called on him to replace Julian Fantino as Veterans Affairs minister...
Only to come under heavy fire for insisting that veterans who had limbs amputated, should have to prove they hadn't grown back, if they wanted to keep receiving benefits.
Which among other things had Rick Mercer fighting mad...
And of course it all ended badly...
You know, the other day a group of Con strategists wondered whether they even know who they are anymore.
"Maybe we don't know who we are anymore," said Alise Mills, a senior associate at Sussex Strategy Group and a party strategist.
"Maybe Stephen Harper, because he was ... our first prime minister with the new Conservative Party per se, maybe we just haven't been able to evolve."
"I don't think our party looks or sounds like the country," she said.
And they couldn't be more right, even if they can't see the forest for the trees.
The Harper Party is now more American than Canadian. Erin O'Toole wants to make it even more American.
And for that reason alone, no decent Canadian who loves this country should ever vote for him...
Oh, he was a helicopter navigator! I guess that means Petey Mac and the Fool can fly off in the sunset together? Has anyone noticed that they both are running a Trump campaign? Peter MacKay refers to Peter MacKay in the third person like Donald J. Trump would if Donald J. Trump's name was Peter MacKay. Top Gun Tool wants to cancel cancel culture, while Peter MacKay wants to cancel the carbon tax that the dopey, meek and mild, loser clown Justin T from Canada installed as a Chinese hoax. Donald J. Trump likes winners because winners win, and Peter MacKay is proud of Canada because Canadians make Peter MacKay proud. Just like Erin hired Ontario Proud and Proud Alberta because Ontarians make him proud of Alberta and Albertans make him proud of Ontari-ari-ari-oooo!ReplyDelete
ARE ALL THESE MEN FUNCTIONALLY ILLITERATE???
The Cons have become a joke. When they try to imitate Donal Trump and his thugs, who most Canadians hate, it's clear they should no longer be considered a Canadian party. I think those Con strategists are right, Harper set them up for failure, and they no longer have any idea who they are. The leadership race should be the final nail in their coffin.ReplyDelete