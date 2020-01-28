Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Yet Another Reason Peter MacKay Is Unfit To Be Prime Minister
There are many reasons I dislike Peter MacKay, starting with the way he sought to pleasure his master Stephen Harper, by trying to turn this country into a prison state.
The way he attacked our precious Supreme Court for daring to stand up for our Canadian values was absolutely disgusting, as was his ugly serial misogyny.
His Great War on Marijuana was right out of Reefer Madness.
And made him look both dumb and dangerous.
As well as bolstering his reputation as the poster boy for binge drinking.
Which is a far greater threat to the lives of young Canadians than marijuana will ever be.
And this is yet another reason he should never be prime minister.
His total inability to speak French properly, which had both the Journal de Montréal and the Journal de Québec last Sunday, mocking his ignorance on their front pages.
And with good reason.
For as Stephen Maher reports, MacKay's French is not just bad, it's execrable.
You can keep in mind, if you like, that the CEO of Quebecor, which owns the papers, is Pierre Karl Péladeau, ancien chef of the Parti Quebecois, no friend to federalist politicians. But you can also watch the video, where MacKay does actually say, at the key moment of his speech: “J’ai sera candidate.”
He ought to have said: “Je serai candidat.”
In three words, he made three mistakes. It would be like saying in English: “I have be candida.”
So bad in fact it should raise some questions about his candidacy. And why after so many years in government, he didn't bother to work on his French.
For it does matter, and if you want to lead this country it's important.
Part of the job of prime minister is to bridge the two solitudes, which you can’t do if you can’t don’t speak both languages. And political strategists are loathe to write off any number of attainable seats, let alone the hundred or so where francophones can constitute the margin of victory.
I admit I am biased on this question. I live with a French-speaking companion, and when we first met years ago both of us had to struggle to better understand the other.
But boy was it worth it, and I like to think that celebrating our two official languages is part of what makes Canada the country we know and love.
A country that would not long survive the contempt of people like Peter MacKay and his ugly American Cons.
And for that and so many other reasons make him unfit to be its prime minister.
He never should have come back.
And he can't ride off into the sunset soon enough...
Labels: bilingualism, Con clowns, Con Leadership Race, Peter MacKay
