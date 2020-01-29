Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Peter MacKay Wants To Fight Justin Trudeau. For Real!!
Nine years ago Justin Trudeau offered Peter MacKay a chance to fight him in a charity boxing match.
MacKay turned him down, so Patrick Brazeau took his place. Only to wish he hadn't.
But despite that, MacKay now says he'd welcome a chance to fight Trudeau.
Just not in a boxing ring.
In the course of media interviews, Mr. MacKay has made a point of contrasting his manliness to the Prime Minister’s. For instance, in one he said he liked staying active by playing hockey, in contrast to the PM, who prefers yoga. He took it even further in a sit-down with the National Post’s John Ivison, telling him that he’d reconsider an overture Mr. Trudeau made nine years ago when he was looking for an opponent for a charity boxing match. At the time, Mr. MacKay declined. Mr. Trudeau ultimately fought, and soundly defeated, Senator Patrick Brazeau. Now, Mr. MacKay told the Post, he would consider such an invitation.
“I’d rather fight him UFC rules,” he said. “Or on the ice – no headgear, no gloves.”
Bizarre.
As Gary Mason points out, it's just the latest pathetic Con attempt to feminize Trudeau.
This, of course, has echoes of the ads the Conservatives once ran that mocked the Prime Minister for being a former drama teacher. The message: Do you really want someone this effete running the country? As it turned out, Canadians weren’t nearly as allergic to male former drama teachers as many inside the Conservative Party had thought.
But it only makes "Macho" MacKay sound desperate.
I have no idea how central the macho image Mr. MacKay is trying to create for himself is to his campaign. But I would suggest that if it is deemed important, he is in trouble already. When you’re talking about wanting a cage match with the sitting Prime Minister to prove who the baddest political dude in the country is, you’ve got problems.
But then Dumbo has always been a mouthy Harper loving chicken hawk...
Who gets others to fight for him.
So it's too bad he chickened out when asked to fight Trudeau nine years ago.
Because I think I REALLY would have enjoyed that one...
He's a bully, a frustrated chicken hawk, a macho misogynist, and a dangerous Con.
“I’d rather fight him UFC rules,” he said. “Or on the ice – no headgear, no gloves.”
This country needs people like him like we need a hole in the head.
So no sane Canadian should ever vote for him...
Labels: Con clowns, Con Leadership Race, Justin Trudeau, Peter MacKay
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment