Is Donald Trump High On Drugs Or Just Insane?

For a moment last night the situation looked bleak. With Iranian missiles raining down on two American bases.
And the crazed Donald Trump huddled with his generals, no doubt threatening to do what he has been promising to do for days;
But when he addressed the American people and the rest of the world this morning, it was clear that he had been brought at least temporarily under control.
And that he would not set the Middle East on fire, or start World War III. At least not today.
President Trump backed away from further military action against Iran on Wednesday and called for a new diplomatic effort as the bristling confrontation of the last six days appeared to ease after Iranian missile strikes that proved more symbolic than deadly.
But while that is good news, who knows how long that precious moment of sanity might last?
For Trump's address was a disaster, that should terrify us all.
He was thirty minutes late.
His wrestling style entrance could not have been more vulgar.
A grand entrance for Trump's address pic.twitter.com/sAtnJnqNQM— Zach Wolf (@zbyronwolf) January 8, 2020
Especially at a time when so many were waiting to see if he was going to set the world on fire.
And when he started to speak it was an absolute horror show.
His speech was muddled and at times incoherent. he sniffed a lot, like a coke fiend, or a pig. He slurred his words.
“...will not be tolerited...” Trump’s slurring, sniffling and labored breathing this morning explains why he couldn’t address the nation last night.— LiA (@LibsInAmerica) January 8, 2020
They’ve pumped him full of Adderal to get through this speech and it’s barely working. pic.twitter.com/QtLRUDmQCQ
He seemed strangely out of breath.
This was alarming.
Are his dentures loose? What’s with the sniffing? Is he still an adderall junkie? Why can’t he pronounce words properly? What’s with his tongue thing? Is he fiending? 🤮 pic.twitter.com/j3BU3cDd4A— Angela Melini (@angelamelini) January 8, 2020
And it had many wondering, not for the first time, whether Trump is on drugs.
How is he already out of breath? Did he jog there?— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 8, 2020
You can literally hear him trying to keep his tongue in his mouth.— Marie 🌊🍑 (@ReeBee1985) January 8, 2020
Trump is not well.
As for me, I can't decide whether Trump is taking drugs to cope with a job he can no longer handle. Or is mentally ill, or in the first stages of senile dementia.
But one thing I'm sure of is that he's dangerous, and I can't understand those who can't or won't see that; and would keep trying to rationalize the irrational.
Trump is not a steady hand. He’s never been one. Three years in office have neither changed his character nor enhanced his capabilities. He is as ignorant and incurious as a president as he was as a candidate (and as a would-be mogul before that). His main goal is self-preservation, and he’ll sacrifice anything to achieve it.
He is self-involved, unethical and unstable — a dangerous combination to have for the commander-in-chief of the world’s most powerful military forces, under pressure from impeachment and a re-election campaign.
I think most observers know this. But the implications are terrifying. They suggest a much more dangerous world than the one we already believe we live in, where in a fit of pique, a single action taken by a single man could have catastrophic consequences for millions of people.
I'll bet the generals standing behind Trump know he's dangerous.
I'm sure millions of Americans must surely know that a madman on drugs can't be allowed anywhere near the nuclear button.
So when will they do something to stop their mad emperor?
When will the media stop trying to conceal what he has become?
Before he goes off the deep end and takes the whole world down with him....
