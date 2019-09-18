Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Meet Another Of Andrew Scheer's Ghastly Religious Fanatics
Heather Leung is the Con candidate in the B.C. riding of Burnaby-North Seymour, and a bit of a mystery woman.
One who hasn't granted the media an interview since she was nominated in May.
So most people wouldn't have known anything about her, if she hadn't made a terrible mistake.
And doctored a Rick Mercer message to young people by adding the words "vote Conservative."
Which needless to say Mercer didn't find amusing.
Rick Mercer is calling out the Conservative candidate in Burnaby North-Seymour for sharing a doctored quote from the TV personality on social media.
The funnyman, who wasn’t amused to have his face and words turned into a fake political endorsement, appealed to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to put a stop to it. “Dear @AndrewScheer & good folks at @Cpc_hq — Your candidate in Burnaby North-Seymour is distributing a meme on social media with my face and the words “Vote Conservative” indicating it is a quote from me. Not true. All fake. Please Stop,” Mercer said in a Tweet.
Although I'm sure he must have had a good chuckle over the excuse the Cons offered up.
The meme was posted by Ariane Eckardt, who is listed on the CPC website as being the president of its Burnaby North-Seymour electoral district association. Eckardt, who says she runs the Facebook page and is “lightly involved” in the campaign, told Postmedia that the fake Mercer meme was never meant be taken serious.
“It was a joke, but all the lefties took umbrage with it, so we took it down” she said. “We were very surprised when people took it serious.”
Because it couldn't be more pathetic.
But what isn't so funny is the reason the Cons didn't fire Leung for electoral fraud.
And that's because she's a Scheer favourite.
Who like him is viciously homophobic, such a religious fanatic she doesn't believe that women can have an abortion even if they are raped.
Apart from not respecting a woman’s right to choose what to do with her own body, it’s the last question that I find particularly disturbing.
It asks if there are “any circumstances under which you believe a woman should have access to an abortion.” Leung answered “no.”
So if a woman gets pregnant after being raped, Leung is all for forcing that woman to carry the baby to term.
Which as you can imagine must have Scheer praising her to high heaven for being yet another member of his secret anti-abortion army.
And this murderous meme can't hurt either...
But what all of this should make clear is that the Cons are not a party any decent Canadians should support.
And if they want to stop those bestial religious fanatics.
This is the only leader who can do that...
