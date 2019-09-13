Andrew Scheer's Ugly Bigot Debate Moment

As I said in my last post, I had trouble staying awake during the Maclean's Debate. It was that boring.
So while I was struck by the weird way way Andrew Scheer was behaving, and how he began every answer no matter the question with the words "Justin Trudeau."
I missed some ugly Scheer moments.
Like when he went after asylum seekers. Again
Andrew Scheer says refugees suffering in camps shouldn't be bumped by asylum seekers at the border. Elizabeth May and Jagmeet Singh slam the Tory view. #cdnpoli #elxn43 #firstdebate pic.twitter.com/FY9qO3tioB— Maclean's Magazine (@macleans) September 13, 2019
Even though he knows that's false.
Asylum seekers who show up at Canada’s border, including irregular border crossers, are not “jumping the queue” as Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer suggested in Thursday night’s Maclean’s/Citytv national leaders debate.
In fact, there is no queue.
There are two completely separate systems, and this is just playing to Scheer's ugly base.
“There’s nothing compassionate about forcing people to wait longer who are in refugee camps, in places where there is civil war, where they will be killed if they leave those camps, where they have to wait longer because some people are skipping the line and jumping the queue,” Scheer said.
So he can dig up this old racist message...
And use it to attack the Trudeau government again.
But then why should anybody be surprised?
When he also refused to condemn the way Donald Trump is stripping children from the arms of their parents, and jailing them in prison camps.
And he's not sorry he accused indigenous groups of holding natural resources projects hostage.
And it shouldn't be too hard to imagine where he might take this country should he become prime minister.
To a very very dark place...
You know I still see progressives who don't understand the threat of the religious right, and in my opinion are sleepwalking to disaster.
Or hear others arguing over who is a "real progressive," and see crazy old men claiming that only Theodore Roosevelt can save us.
And all I can say to them is get real snowflakes, the fascists are at the gates.
And unless we defeat them, they will destroy this country...
No comments:
Post a Comment