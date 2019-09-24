Tuesday, September 24, 2019
The Day the "Blackface" Scandal Faded To Black
The Con media were so sure their latest fake scandal would be the end of Justin Trudeau.
They couldn't stop writing or squawking about it. It was pouring out of their every orifice.
But now suddenly they have fallen silent, and the reason is only too obvious.
The polls now suggest that its impact has faded.
The initially profound impacts (a net ten-point swing from a modest Liberal lead to a seven-point Conservative lead) have receded significantly. The Conservatives have a small lead over the Liberals (35 per cent versus 32 per cent), but the Liberals retain a five-point lead in seat-rich Ontario. Quebeckers are largely unconcerned with the episode and there have been no profound shifts in the province in the past week. At 11 and 10 points, respectively, the NDP and Greens appear unaffected.
Most Canadians didn't think it was a real scandal. And to make matters worse, it seems the ones most concerned about Trudeau's "racism" were the racists themselves.
Concerns with this episode are highest in regions and demographic segments which were already less positively disposed to Justin Trudeau. Ironically, those segments of the population which often show the least concern with issues of racial tolerance – namely Conservative and People’s Party supporters – are the most agitated by this episode.
And this latest Nanos poll suggests that the Liberal fortunes are rising again.
While the NDP and the Greens are still going nowhere. Sad.
You know the other day Stephen Maher tried to explain why our media is so lousy.
And I'm sure he's right, but it's just not good enough excuse.
They tried to distort reality, they tried to rig an election.
And for that they must be taught a lesson they will never forget.
But let's end on a positive note, and celebrate Justin Trudeau's incredible ability to come back from the dead.
Wowser, wowser, wowser.
What a prime minister...
Labels: Aladdin Fake Scandal, Con media, Con scum, Election 2019, Justin Trudeau
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment