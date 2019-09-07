Andrew Scheer and the Economic Monster

As we all know Andrew Scheer would prefer to spend all his time trying to smear Justin Trudeau with his own unique brand of political pornography.
But while that does get his base into a sticky state of ecstasy, every now and then he has to give his more moderate supporters another slightly more positive reason to vote for him.
So he appeals to their naked greed, with ads like this one.
A new Conservative government will live within its means and put more money in your pockets so you can get ahead. pic.twitter.com/J5610CINzF— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) August 26, 2019
It's a hollow promise of course. Scheer's business experience consists of six months working in a fast food restaurant. And another six months as a part-time stockbroker.
And the few dollars that might end up in the pockets of Canadians after the Cons cut taxes even more, will be needed to pay for their healthcare needs after Scheer privatizes many medicare services.
Like Jason Kenney is preparing to do in Alberta.
Like Doug Ford is preparing to do in Ontario. And Andrew Scheer ever becomes prime minister you know they'll all be working together to finish off our precious healthcare system.
But if Scheer is trying to pose as a Great Economist Leader...
This must be a devastating blow.
Canada recorded one of its best months of job gains on record in August, a surprising show of strength by a labor market that has relentlessly powered the nation’s expansion.
The economy added 81,100 jobs last month, Statistics Canada said Friday in Ottawa, versus expectations for a gain of about 20,000. It’s the seventh largest monthly gain in records going back to 1976. Canada has now added 471,300 jobs over the past 12 months, the most in a year since 2003.
The kind of monster blow that along with this one.
And this one.
When delivered at the beginning of an election campaign, can make Justin Trudeau look like an economic genius...
Or at least like a leader who knows what he is doing.
While leaving the loser Scheer looking like a clown...
Or somebody who should be running a small fast food restaurant rather than campaigning to run a country.
Of course, some say all this good news could backfire.
Despite a glowing job report that Canada’s economy added 81,100 new jobs in August, experts say Justin Trudeau’s Liberals could have a hard time translating the positive headlines into electoral success this October as many voters continue to feel anxious about their finances.
And there are enough people in this country who are either too greedy, or too Con, or too crazy to celebrate our country's economic success.
Or too dumb to understand that the Cons are conning them.
But I think this message from Unifor should help them in that regard....
For it really isn't that hard.
If you vote for the Cons and their hollow promises.
You'll pay for it FOREVER...
