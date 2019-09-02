The Political Pornography of Andrew Scheer And His Cons

As I'm sure you all know, whenever Andrew Scheer feels cornered and desperate, he crawls on all fours through the gutter, and exposes his inner depravity.
Like he did back in 2004 in his first political contest, when he accused his opponent, the decent Lorne Nystrom, of being "soft on child pornography" for no sane reason.
The smear was as fraudulent as Scheer himself, but it did help win him a ticket to parliament.
So now that he's in danger of losing, and desperate, he's at it again.
Disturbing that this pedophile child killer might come to Canada. Apparently this isn’t the first time this has come up.— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 1, 2019
As Prime Minister I won’t let him come here. Where does Trudeau stand?
Our country should not be a dumping ground for murderers, terrorists, and perverts. https://t.co/fGP5ZwRGWo
Suggesting that Justin Trudeau might let James Venables, a child killer and convicted pedophile, into Canada.
Even though a foreigner with Venables' criminal record would never be allowed into this country.
And even though the Canadian government, TWO full months ago, made that abundantly clear.
The federal government has effectively closed the door on any prospect of notorious U.K. child-killer Jon Venables being relocated to Canada after the British press reported rumours such a move was under consideration.
Privately, an official made clear that one of Britain’s most reviled criminals is not coming to Canada. “The reality is he (Venables) won’t get into the country. At the end of the day, protecting citizens of our country is the foremost thing. He represents a threat to national security,” said the official.
If Scheer didn't know that he is criminally incompetent. If he did know, and still tried to smear Trudeau, he is nothing more than a political pornographer.
One no better than his good buddy Ezra Levant.
That other ghastly Con freak who harvests fear and hate for money, like Scheer harvests fear and hate for votes.
He never should have won that first election. He must for the sake of our country lose the next one.
And for violating our country and its values, he should be shunned by all decent Canadians...
