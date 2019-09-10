Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The Maniac Donald Trump Fires The Maniac John Bolton
When John Bolton first reported for duty as Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, I must admit I thought we were doomed.
I thought that Bolton was a deranged hawk who would encourage the maniac Trump rather than restrain him.
And that together they would, intentionally or not, blow us all up.
But a funny thing happened during Bolton's stint in the Oval Office...
His feverish calls for war forced Trump to restrain Bolton.
Now he's fired him.
President Trump announced on Tuesday that he had fired John R. Bolton, his third national security adviser, amid fundamental disagreements over how to handle major foreign policy challenges like Iran, North Korea and most recently Afghanistan.
And it sounds like it wasn't pretty.
“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” the president wrote on Twitter. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service.”
But then it also sounds like we dodged a bullet.
If Mr. Trump’s original national security team was seen as restraining a mercurial new commander in chief, the president found himself sometimes restraining Mr. Bolton. Behind the scenes, he joked about Mr. Bolton’s penchant for confrontation. “If it was up to John, we’d be in four wars now,” one senior official recalled the president saying.
I have no idea how the maniac Bolton got within striking distance of the nuclear button.
But I do know this, the U.S. may not be a better place.
But tonight it's definitely slightly safer...
