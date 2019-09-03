Maxime Bernier's Crazed Assault On Greta Thunberg

Over the years Mad Max Bernier has always liked to portray himself as a dashing hero setting out to destroy political correctness and the dairy lobby, not necessarily in that order.
And although he could be extremely irritating, he was mostly harmless.
But now that his People's Party is still staggering around in the desert barely registering in the polls he's growing desperate.
So now he's mutated into an even more deranged climate change denier, and going after 16-year-old Greta Thunberg.
Firing off one tweet after the other at her, suggesting that she's mentally ill, and a threat to people all over the world.
When in fact Thunberg is on the right side of history, it's climate change deniers like Bernier who are a threat to human survival.
And as Gary Mason suggests, his tweets should make most decent Canadians question his sanity.
In a series of tweets, Mr. Bernier, who came within a whisker of winning the Conservative Party leadership in 2017, assailed Ms. Thunberg, who has Asperger syndrome and has suffered from depression and anxiety, for being “mentally unstable” and a radical ideologue. He said she posed a threat to “our prosperity and civilisation” and suggested that if she wants to play the role of climate alarmist “she should be denounced and attacked.” He seemed to imply in one tweet that the doomsday scenario Ms. Thunberg describes in her speeches is making children suicidal.
I'm glad that Mason includes a reference to this story I wrote about yesterday.
It chronicles how it has most often been white men leading the verbal strikes against Ms. Thunberg and suggests a link between “male reactionaries” and climate change denial. The piece cites a study by two academics at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden that suggests climate activism challenges the way of life enjoyed by male reactionaries – extremists “motivated by right-wing nationalism, anti-feminism and climate denialism.”
For I don't think that you can understand where many of the dirty old Cons in this country are coming from without understanding how their views were shaped by misogyny.
And Mason is right, their disgusting behaviour must never be normalized.
What worries me more generally is that we will come to accept the type of behaviour Mr. Bernier exhibited toward Ms. Thunberg as legitimate, as fair game, as nothing more than what you see the President of the United States engaging in almost daily. Demean, devalue, shame, ridicule, taunt – anything goes, no matter how old your target is.
We must never accept this as normal – ever.
Enough is ENOUGH.
That a grown man - a Conservative Cabinet Minister & almost Party leader - could think that attacking a girl, mocking her mental health & her advocacy for climate action, is acceptable politics is brutal.
Call it out. We are better than this, Canada.
And the good news?
There are enough crappy old misogynists in this country, to give Bernier a boost in the polls.
If that happens Andrew Scheer will have to respond.
And it will be clear that no decent Canadian could vote for either of those Cons.
Brave Greta Thunberg, one of the planet's best friends.
Brave Greta Thunberg, one of the planet's best friends.
And one of the Con's worst nightmares...
