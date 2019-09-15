Andrew Scheer and the Monstrous Bigot Party

Almost every day for more than two years Andrew Scheer has attacked Justin Trudeau in the vilest and most cowardly manner.
But now that the Liberals are exposing the bigotry and religious fanaticism of one Con candidate after the other, he's not happy, as you can see from the look on his face.
And from the way the Con campaign is going up in flames.
For it really has turned into a dumpster fire, or whatever.
Last Thursday Scheer campaigned with the York-Centre candidate Rachel Willson, even after the Liberals published a video revealing her strong anti-choice views.
And she refused to say whether she would bring in a bill to restrict the abortion rights of Canadian women.
On Friday Scheer went door knocking with the Brampton North candidate, Arpan Khanna, even after the Liberals revealed that he had called gay people "fags."
Also on Friday the Liberals revealed that the Con candidate in Mississauga-Streetville, Ghada Malek, had shared so many bigoted comments on social media that even the Ontario Progressive Conservative party had rejected her application to run for them.
"This recommendation is a strict red light. There are many anti-gay/LGBT and even sterilization posts that make this candidate extremely controversial and problematic,” said an email attached to the 2016 vetting report and sent to the Ontario PC party leadership.
“I don't think I can stress enough that this candidate should not be approved," the email concluded.
But that didn't seem to bother Scheer who defended her enthusiastically.
And then yesterday came the three-ring Con clown bigot circus, when his "star" candidate Justina McCaffrey was revealed by the Liberals to have made anti-French comments.
And to be a good friend of the scummy religious fanatic and white nationalist Faith Goldy...
But when confronted by reporters at a riding BBQ she had organized, literally ran for cover.
Claiming that she had to go knock on doors, and didn't have time to answer any questions.
It's a shameless and disgusting spectacle, but if you thought Andrew Scheer might ask any of those Con bigots to resign, you'd be disappointed.
For late last night, in a plane on its way to British Columbia, Scheer made it clear that as long as they apologize that's good enough.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will stand by candidates with racist, homophobic past comments as long as they apologize. https://t.co/CSLM18sKir #hw #cdnpoli #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/7NwmocvjQr— CBC Politics (@CBCPolitics) September 15, 2019
Which may be good enough for him with his sordid record.
And it may be good enough for his Bigot Party.
But will never be good enough for me.
I started fighting the bigots and the bullies when I was just a young boy.
I will fight them until the day I die.
And if Scheer and his monstrous Bigot Party win the next election.
This country will die too.
And it will deserve what it gets...
