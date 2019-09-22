Andrew Scheer and the Old Bigot Story

It's been about a year since I first started writing about Andrew Scheer's relationship with the Alliance MP Larry Spencer, a man so homophobic he wanted to jail LGBT Canadians.
It hasn't been easy trying to find out what Scheer did when he was Spencer's constituency secretary. Documents have disappeared, and most of what remains has been scrubbed squeaky clean by unseen hands.
And what was just as frustrating, and at times even more depressing, was that hardly anybody seemed to care.
But now that seems to be changing, at least judging by the reaction to this tweet.
For I was happy to see how many people finally seem to be interested in that story. And astounded by all the messages and tips I have received.
But it's not hard to figure out why. A lot of Canadians don't think it's fair that the Con media should go after Justin Trudeau like a pack of rabid hyenas, for dressing up as Aladdin twenty years ago.
While ignoring Scheer's far more sinister past, and his scary religious fanaticism.
Even though unlike Trudeau's harmless pantomime stuff, Scheer's feverish fanaticism could actually hurt people, especially women, LGBT Canadians, and other vulnerable minorities.
And every Canadian needs to hear Scheer explain why he chose to work for a man with such monstrous homophobic views.
In late November 2003, Spencer caused controversy in Canada... when he said that he would support any initiative to outlaw homosexuality. He stated that in the 1960s, a "well-orchestrated" conspiracy began and led to recent successes in the gay rights movement.
This conspiracy, he further said, included seducing and recruiting young boys in playgrounds and locker rooms, and deliberately infiltrating North America's schools, judiciaries, entertainment industries, and religious communities. According to him, this conspiracy started with a speech given by a U.S. gay rights activist in the 1960s whose name he could not remember.
Spencer stated: His quote went something like this ..."We will seduce your sons in the locker rooms, in the gymnasiums, in the hallways, in the playgrounds, and on and on, in this land."
He also feared that "Polygamy is next on the list. More than one [spouse] ... We'll see that within the next very, very few years. Pedophilia is being pursued as we speak ... Some will say down to an eight-year-old, they think it's OK."
For Spencer's bigotry was not just diseased.
Spencer said that if life expectancy was lowered by using Colgate toothpaste it would be outlawed, so why isn't that the case with homosexuality?
It bordered on the genocidal.
And any person who could choose to work with a crazed religious fanatic like Spencer, and not protest or resign, has to be a bigot himself.
The kind of man who could compare LGBT Canadians to dogs, and refuse to apologize again and again...
A man unfit to be the leader of any Canadian political party.
But thanks to the obscene bias of the Con media, and its deranged fixation with the Aladdin story at the expense of other far more important issues, could very well become prime minister.
Which not surprisingly is making a lot of people really angry, as Charles Adler has noticed:
For the 1st time in a long time, I am getting the distinct impression that voters inclined to vote #Liberal are becoming riled. If they feel their flawed leader is being unfairly tagged by a manipulative political machine, they may wake up from their complacent slumber. #elxn43— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) September 21, 2019
Even if he doesn't understand how much of that anger is directed at the filthy Cons AND its stooge media.
But at least now the old bigot story is out there, and being shared all over the internet. And now that a lot of Canadians are demanding that the MSM cover it, the Con media will soon be caught between a rock and a hard place.
Refuse to cover it, and expose their bias for all to see.
Or cover it, and hopefully blow Scheer and his Cons right out of the water.
And of course the supreme irony is that if the Cons had not dug up the Aladdin story, and the media hadn't made such a big deal out of it, the Spencer story might have remained dead and buried.
Instead of coming back to haunt them all...
And all I can say is it's about time.
The past can still save the future. Decency still matters.
And I still stand with Trudeau...
They won't bother. They'll ignore it just like they've been ignoring or downplaying the Rebel and all his other crap. Trudeau as a "celebrity downfall story" generates more clicks and more attention.ReplyDelete
Sandy Garossino of National Observer said she was at a media gathering and they were lamenting that their numbers were in the toilet. After this foreign-interference character assassination campaign kicked off, their ratings went through the roof. That's all they care about. Andrew Scheer wouldn't make international news like Justin Trudeau. They're nothing but tabloid hacks. Trash. The whole lot of them are trash. I blocked Twitter in my firewall. I can't watch this public crucifixion anymore.
I can't live in a Trudeauless universe either. I'm coming up there to scoop up the Disney prince rolled in a magic carpet if, one month from now, Canada is foolish enough throw away a perfectly good white boy like that. Who the fuck is Michael Adamson? What score did he have to settle with Trudeau and/or who the hell paid him off?