Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Jody Wilson-Raybould May Be A Saint But She's Not Cheap
I've always been amused at the way some people deify Jody Wilson-Raybould. How they worship her as a living god.
Or claim that only she knows The Truth.
Well here's some truth, but hold that halo.
She may be a saint but she's not cheap.
Canadians have paid more than $125,000 over the last four years flying the spouse of former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould back and forth across the country under the government’s designated traveller program.
A Global News probe of MP expenditures and claims through the program revealed Wilson-Raybould claimed more than any of her former cabinet colleagues — and was the only non-Conservative MP among the top six highest claimants under the program, who all claimed above $100,000 in spousal travel expenses.
And this is astounding.
If Wilson-Raybould’s claims for her husband are added to the cabinet total, it lands in at $547,259. That means Wilson-Raybould’s claims amounted to 23 per cent of the entire cabinet total over the four fiscal years of the Trudeau government.
Now I'm all in favour of helping keep couples together, but I don't find this statement entirely satisfying.
“Throughout my tenure as a Member of Parliament and as a former Cabinet Minister, my husband and I have worked hard to maintain a semblance of work/life balance that includes being able to be together in the same city as much as possible,” Wilson-Raybould wrote.
“His support has been particularly important to me during the events of the past eight months and I am grateful that Tim’s schedule has allowed him the flexibility to travel to Ottawa.
And I just hope that all that travel money isn't helping to fund some kind of lobbying business.
Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, one of the most powerful voices for First Nations in the new Trudeau government, is facing criticism over her husband’s decision to register as a lobbyist shortly after the October federal election.
I have no idea whether it is or not.
But since both Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott are sure to play a big role in Andrew Scheer's campaign.
And Scheer is already claiming the truth should set us free, while poking Canadians with his long pointy nose.
I think the Ethics Commissioner should be called in to investigate.
An election is coming and we can't be too careful.
And of course, what's good for the goose, is good for the gander...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment