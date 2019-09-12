Andrew Scheer Collides With The Abortion Issue. Again.

Anyone who has studied Andrew Scheer, and his strongly held religious views, knows that if he had his way, there would be no abortion rights in Canada.
He is that kind of religious fanatic, more American than Canadian.
But he is very careful to keep his extremist views under wraps, until he has a majority government and enough anti-choice MPs to severely restrict the rights of women.
So I was surprised to see that on his first full day of campaigning, he collided head-on with the abortion issue, when the Liberals released this shocking video.
Is the abortion debate really closed @AndrewScheer? You’ve chosen to launch your Toronto campaign today in York Centre, alongside your leading anti-choice candidate and campaigner. Her top priority is "ending abortion" and "advancing pro-life legislation." Just watch this: pic.twitter.com/zhXWMsrarX— Carolyn Bennett (@Carolyn_Bennett) September 12, 2019
And a few hours later Scheer found himself with the woman in that video, the York Centre Con candidate Rachel Willson.
Looking and sounding really worried.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer & York Centre candidate Rachel Willson address media after Liberals circulate video of Willson discussing her views on abortion; Scheer vows his party won't re-open issue, predicts Liberals will keep using issue to change channel #cdnpoli #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/1Pbqlj1c2f— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) September 12, 2019
And claiming that the Liberals were using the abortion rights issue as a distraction tool.
“It’s not a surprise that the Liberals are once again trying to push this thing out. The only people who are continually trying to reopen this debate or fear mongering this issue are Liberals,” he said.
“I’m going to make a prediction: they’re going to continue to do this for 39 days, because they are desperate to change the channel on their scandals and corruption.”
Which is outrageous. Somebody needs to tell Scheer that the abortion rights of Canadian women are infinitely more important than the dinky details of a fake scandal.
And that he can't be parachuting anti-choice candidates into ridings all over Canada, and then claim he is not planning to re-open the abortion debate.
But he is right to be worried.
Decent Canadians are going to keep the abortion issue in his face for the next 39 days.
And it is going to help destroy him...
Andrew Scheer has no right to attack anyone exposing the Con's anti-abortion conspiracy.
What he needs to do is reveal what else he is hiding.
The Cons made a dangerous religious fanatic their leader.
And they must be made to pay for it...
He's shitting the bed at the Maclame's debate. From what I'm seeing on the social media commentary, it's not even a professionally put-together venue (more like debate club in a high school auditorium), and he's even sucking at that. He's going to crap himself in front of a panel of women. TVA and the official French debate should be fun, because his French is worse than Google Translate and even the BQ guy who doesn't have a seat called him out for being an anti-abortion fanatic. Well played, Team Trudeau. Well played indeed.ReplyDelete