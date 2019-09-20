Justin Trudeau and the Con Media Assault On Our Democracy

I watched Justin Trudeau's town hall in Saskatoon last night, and I have never been more impressed with our prime minister.
Not just because of the brilliant way he handled the questions from the more than 600 people in the auditorium.
But also because he's still looking good, or still alive, after the grotesque onslaught from our grubby Con media.
Which included this outrageous suggestion that he should resign from the Con hack David Akin.
David Akin of Global News tells Justin Trudeau TO HIS FACE that he needs to resign

Can you believe it?
The Con tool who worked with Ezra Levant at the disgustingly biased and bigoted Sun TV asking anyone to resign?
When he is the one who should have been fired long ago...
For being more of a propagandist than a journalist.
Akin did delete that tweet, after his foaming toxic Trudeau hate subsided momentarily.
But it will stand forever as an example of how the Con media fixation with the Trudeau dress up story is distorting this election and threatening our democracy.
For not only is that obscene fixation crowding out all the other issues that should be debated during a federal election.
Like climate change.
Or youth unemployment, or how we are going to care for our seniors in a rapidly aging country.
This all Trudeau all the time obsession is also allowing Andrew Scheer to hide from his own bigoted past.
Andrew Scheer, who has compared LGBT Canadians to dogs, began his career working for Alliance MP Larry Spencer who wanted to jail gay people. So why is our ugly Con media piling on Trudeau, and not investigating Scheer's real bigot past? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/lUubz9ohLH— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) September 20, 2019
And allowing him to conceal his secret plans to slash social services, reduce pensions, and privatize medicare.
Just like his ghastly Con buddies Jason Kenney and Doug Ford are already doing...
It's a monumental betrayal of the Canadian people, one that could result in thousands of premature deaths, and condemn millions of others to live in abject misery.
A betrayal that should it result in a Scheer government, is one the Con media will never live down.
And for which it would NEVER be forgiven.
And the good news?
Despite the hysterical media overreaction, most Canadians seem to know a manufactured scandal when they see one.
And so far at least, they're not impressed.
Or couldn't give a damn.
Compared to the results from Thursday, the Liberals have fallen by 0.4 percentage points, the Greens slipped by 0.3 points and the Conservatives have dropped by 0.2 points. Meanwhile, the NDP and Bloc are up by 0.3 percentage points each, while the People’s party rose by 0.4 points.
But what is already clear is that a lot of Canadians are refusing to be brainwashed by the Con media into abandoning Justin Trudeau.
I know what hate looks like. I've been a target. And I know what a true supporter looks like. He's my PM, @JustinTrudeau #stilltrustJT #forwardtogether#elxn43 https://t.co/mXCwYiT7Uj— Mohamad Fakih (@mohamadfakih8) September 20, 2019
And needless to say I'm not abandoning him either.
Justin Trudeau is not a racist. The Con media is trying to frame him or smear him.
Their obvious bias is threatening our democracy.
So before the Con hogs are emboldened to try steal the election.
The Con media must be taught a lesson they will never forget...
