Saturday, September 14, 2019
Andrew Scheer and the Holy War On Universities
A few days ago flyers like that one began appearing on Canadian university campuses.
The Cons didn't want to talk about why they were attacking professors, like the far-right does all the time in Trump's America.
But eventually Andrew Scheer couldn't dodge questions from the media any longer, and this is what he told them.
He was just trying to be funny.
When in fact the pamphlets aren't funny, but are a small part of Scheer's grand plan his godly "freedom of speech campaign" on campuses.
For it is an issue that obsesses him almost as much as Justin Trudeau does.
And amounts to forcing universities to accept the presence on campus of far-right extremists, racists, misogynists, and homophobes.
Where anti-choice fanatics get to put up grotesque posters like these whenever and wherever they want...
Where universities that refuse to allow that in the name of human decency are defunded.
And students who object are compared to those who burn down churches.//
And if you think that's weird, then there's this interview Scheer conducted with an anti-abortion activist named Ruth Shaw.
Which you can watch here.
Where Shaw talks about how she was arrested at Carleton University in 2010, for what she claims was just standing up for her beliefs.
While failing to mention that the university had offered her group a room to make a presentation.
But they turned that offer down, and insisted on holding a rally in the university court yard, so they could show students "what abortion really looks like."
By shoving posters like these in their faces...
While Scheer practically quivers with excitement, or hums sympathetically.
Which is just about all you need to know about his religious fanaticism, and what he thinks of women's rights.
All you need to know why he can NEVER be trusted.
And why if you love this country and its values.
Scheer and his Cons must never be allowed to govern it...
