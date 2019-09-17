Andrew Scheer's Ugly Toilet Bowl Moment

I have to admit I'm stunned. I honestly thought that Andrew Scheer had hit rock bottom when he refused to apologize for comparing LGBT Canadians to dogs.
And exposed his naked homophobia.
But I was wrong. Somehow Scheer managed to sink even lower into the steaming bowl of excrement.
And now he's accusing Justin Trudeau of dating Faith Goldy !!!!!
Andrew Scheer spreads a rumor (initiated by Faith Goldy) that Justin Trudeau and Faith Goldy went out on a date - #cdnpoli #elxn2019 #canadavotes2019 #CanadaVotes #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/9yV3DbVSua— G.T. Lem (@gtlem) September 16, 2019
Can you believe it? Dating HIS Faith Goldy !!!
The one he canoodled with all the time at the hate mongering Rebel.
The one he had all those steamy talks with about the Muslim threat, and how to turn Sharia Law into Scheeria law.
And even made plans to go duck
Until Goldy was caught cheerleading for the Nazis in Charlottesville, and Scheer had to drop her like a hot potato.
Only to see this the other day...
Which must have driven Scheer CRAAAAAAAZY with jealousy.
But what he apparently didn't know was that his darling Goldy had deleted that provocative tweet.
And was now claiming it happened at a convention in 2010.
Goldy did not respond to invitations to comment on Monday. In an earlier interview with the National Post in April 2019, however, she described having drinks with Trudeau and two of her female friends in Ottawa in about 2010.
She could not recall a specific date, but said it was at a biennial convention when Michael Ignatieff was the leader and Trudeau widely known to be a contender.
After Trudeau tried and failed to get them all into a suite party, the four went instead to Zoe’s Lounge, at Trudeau’s invitation, Goldy said.
It was considerably less heated than she seemed to be insinuating, and definitely less heated than her passionate tête-à-têtes with Scheer.
And the only images of her and Justin Trudeau show him giving her a cold shoulder.
And I mean a cold shoulder.
Which left her and Warren Kinsella both looking like idiots.
But did at least prove again, that this sleazy Con hog was, is, and always will be unfit to be prime minister...
You know, it has to be said. If Canadians allow the Cons to drag our politics into the toilet. And get away with lying like thieves.
Sooner or later we will end up in a place called fascism...
