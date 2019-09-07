Andrew Scheer and the Debasement of Canada

As everybody must surely know, ever since Andrew Scheer became Con leader he has gone after Justin Trudeau day after day like a rabid hyena. Or whatever.
Spewing disgusting attack ads at him in a manner more American than Canadian.
So this couldn't be more outrageous.
While Justin Trudeau is focused on personal attacks, I’m focused on you and the things I can do to help make your life more affordable. pic.twitter.com/G4lW3cj8wM— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 7, 2019
Can you believe it? The grubby Scheer is now portraying himself as a victim?
Even though Trudeau has never attacked him in the way Scheer has attacked the prime minister.
And his outrageous claim that he is the victim isn't just projection, it's just another example of Scheer's political pornography.
Just another example of the way he crawls through the gutter, lies all the time, never apologizes, and has no shame whatsoever.
Even though he does have a lot to be ashamed about.
In recent weeks he has been exposed as a man who would restrict the human rights of women, compare LGBT Canadians to dogs, and do absolutely nothing to fight climate change.
While trying to smear Trudeau with fake news like this:
For which he has yet to apologize.
You know, my parents taught me to avoid people like Scheer, and I have done my best to honour their request, only to see the filthy Cons turn my beautiful country into a sewer.
Complete with fake news.
Cowardly death threats.
And all kinds of grubby toxic Trudeau haters...
Dirty old Cons whose violent rhetoric is also poisoning the well, undermining our values and setting the stage for an alt-right takeover, and the end of Canada as we know it.
Even though we are one of the most peaceful and successful nations on earth.
And the Trudeau government deserves a lot of credit for what it has done to try to repair the damage of so many Harper years.
It's depressing, but there is some very good news. On Monday the election campaign is expected to begin, and we will finally have a chance to clean up our Canada.
By going after all those who are fouling it.
And by sending Andrew Scheer to the place where he so rightfully belongs..
It's going to be a hard battle.
But we have no choice but to fight it and win.
For the Cons must sent to the garbage can of history, if our Canada is going to survive...
