Two More Good Reasons Not To Vote For The Green Party
I'm starting to feel sorry for poor Elizabeth May. She is Canada's most popular leader, and this election was supposed to be her election.
The other day she told Vassy Kapelos that she had to save the whole world.
But who will save her Green Party?
When it has been battered by one scandal after the other, and there are now two more good reasons no progressives should vote for it.
Starting with the strange case of the two candidates who can't remember being anti-abortion.
A candidate for the Green Party has said he "doesn't remember" expressing anti-abortion views on at least two Campaign Life Coalition questionnaires, or asking would-be Conservative party voters to consider supporting him because of his abortion views in a Facebook post from 2015.
When asked about a post that laments the ready access some women have to abortion, another candidate for the party said she doesn't recall making those statements on social media.
But are now miraculously both pro-choice and still running for the Greens.
And since both May and party officials claimed that any anti-choice candidates are weeded out during the selection process, one can only wonder how many others there are, ready and willing to join the Cons and vote to restrict the rights of women.
But if that is disturbing, this is even more bizarre.
On the night before the federal election kicks off, the Green Party of Canada said it would not stop its members from pushing for Quebec separatism in parliament
With a Montreal area candidate, Pierre Nantel, making it clear where he stands on that issue.
Nantel, who is running for the Greens after he was booted from the NDP for secretly meeting with Green Leader Elizabeth May in August, told the radio station that he would vote to separate if there was a sovereignty referendum in Quebec.
Speaking in French, he said “we should separate quickly.”
And party officials merely shrugging their shoulders.
In a statement to the Star Tuesday evening, Green spokesperson Rosie Emery said any MP representing the party would be allowed to espouse separatist views because the unity of Canada is “not one of the party’s core values.”
Which can only make one wonder whether this is the Green Party or the Bloc Vert?
And what's to stop its members from joining forces with the Bloc to prop up a Con minority government?
And sadly the answer is nothing. The risk is just too great.
The Greens are just not ready.
And no progressives should vote for them...
