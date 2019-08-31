Saturday, August 31, 2019
How Stephen Harper Came Back To Help The Liberals
I have to admit that when I first saw the video Stephen Harper made for Andrew Scheer I was stunned.
I couldn't believe that the Cons thought that Harper could help them.
When to someone like me who spent so many years fighting him and his ugly regime it seemed more like a horror story.
But fortunately the Liberals seem to have found a way to have the Harper video help them.
In a cheeky twist, the Liberals quickly promoted the same video to bolster their claim that Scheer would turn back the clock to the Harper era and to make their own appeal for funds.
"Donate now to choose forward with Justin Trudeau rather than going backwards under Stephen Harper. Sorry, we meant Andrew Scheer," the Liberal pitch concludes.
Which makes a lot of sense, considering how hard the Liberals have worked to link Harper to Scheer.
The Liberals have been taking every opportunity to tie Scheer to his former leader, warning that he would take Canada backward to a time of austerity and minimal action on things such as climate change.
Trudeau has referred repeatedly to Scheer as "Harper with a smile" and has gone so far as to maintain that Scheer "doesn't take any important decisions without consulting Stephen Harper."
And also considering how successful they have been at getting Doug Ford to do the same thing.
For if these numbers are accurate, Ford has managed to turn what was a close race in Ontario into a rout for the Liberals.
Which along with Trudeau's strong support in Quebec, and his improving numbers in Atlantic Canada, could be enough to hand him another majority.
So Harper just might be the double kiss of death...
And I just hope Justin Trudeau doesn't forget to acknowledge Harper and Ford's extraordinary contribution to that glorious majority.
So that this little horror show at least...
Will have a happy ending.
Now I'm off to the long weekend.
Have a great one everybody !!!
