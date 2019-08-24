The Grotesque Misogyny Of The Con Clown Rex Murphy

It's been a long time since I read anything from Rex Murphy, and a long time since I've seen him, although he lives in my neighbourhood.
Which is a good thing since I despise that ghastly little oil pimp, and I'm always afraid I might bump into him. And say something I might regret later.
In fact for one magic moment this summer I thought he had retired.
But no. He's still around and as disgusting as ever.
For even by Murphy's low standards this IS disgusting.
It is also proper that all five moderators of this particular election spectacular are female. How else could be pooled the necessary discretion and tact — how should I put this — the requisite “empathy” to interrogate Canada’s self-declared first male-feminist prime minister?
I cannot imagine how some Neanderthal journalists of the male persuasion — I’m just picking names from a chapeau here — like Vaughn Palmer of the Vancouver Sun, or Lorrie Goldstein of Toronto’s counterpart journal, in all their disquieting malehood (I’m not saying they’re “toxic,” but I’d keep my eye on that Goldstein fellow) could ever achieve a mind-meld with a male-feminist PM. A bridge over the chromosome Y, is one too far.
A smarmy misogynistic and homophobic rant aimed at Justin Trudeau, and these five journalists.
One that made me feel slightly nauseous, and elicited quite a reaction on Twitter.
But although I enjoyed those and many other tweets, I couldn't help thinking how could a right-wing climate denying freak like Murphy have lasted this long?
Why do so many Canadians normalize grubby old reactionaries like him?
Why did so few people care when I exposed him as a religious bigot?
When you read this disgusting misogynistic column from the oil pimp Rex Murphy, remember he is also an ugly homophobe who once called for the notwithstanding clause to be invoked to prevent gay marriage. https://t.co/PXJvEsXfPg And then #boycottpostmedia https://t.co/YA8lyl3cXw— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) August 24, 2019
And why was that shameless oil pimp allowed to debase the CBC's flagship news program for so many years.
For I don't think The National has ever recovered.
But at least we know why Murphy is still at Postmedia, which is now nothing more than a Con propaganda network.
And we also know what we must do to hasten his long overdue retirement:
Boycott Postmedia until they all go down together...
