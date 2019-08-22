The Day Andrew Scheer Revealed His Hatred For Gay People

I've tried hard to explain why I find Andrew Scheer's religious homophobia so deeply disturbing. I think it's important to do that because it explains so many things about Scheer, including his diseased hatred for Justin Trudeau.
But it's not easy to portray something that ugly.
Scheer knows how to hide his true feelings behind a creepy smile.
So I'm really glad that the Liberals dug up this video of Scheer during the same sex marriage debate.
To be a leader for all Canadians, the Conservative Party leader should now end his lifelong boycott of Pride events and explain whether he would still deny same-sex couples the right to marry, as he said in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/5WEyja6Ov5— Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) August 22, 2019
For it shows how much of a grubby American-style religious fanatic he is, right out of the bigot lands of Saskatchewan...or Alabama.
And this clip couldn't be more revealing.
“How many legs would a dog have if you counted the tail as a leg? The answer is just four,” Scheer said, paraphrasing a quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln.
“Just because a tail is called a leg does not make it a leg. If Bill C-38 passes, governments and individual Canadians will be forced to call a tail a leg, nothing more, but that is not inconsequential, for its effect on marriage, such an integral building block of our society, would have far-reaching effects.”
Can you believe it? Comparing LGBT Canadians to dogs? How Biblical his contempt, how smarmy his self righteousness.
But then who can really be surprised? When as I have pointed out many times Scheer began his political career by working for an Alliance MP who was obsessed with outlawing and jailing gay people.
And has since then voted against every single bill designed to make their lives more equal and safer.
The Cons are trying to blunt the impact of that ugly video by pointing out that many Liberals also voted against same-sex marriage.
And that their leader is apparently now willing to allow gays to get married.
Sort of...
Brock Harrison, the campaign’s communications director, said Scheer “supports same-sex marriage as defined in law and as prime minister will, of course, uphold it.” The Conservatives also released a list of Liberals — including Goodale — who either opposed same-sex marriage or had voted against it in the past.
But the Scheer campaign did not say whether his personal beliefs on same-sex marriage had evolved, nor did they respond to the question of Scheer’s continued refusal to participate in Pride parades.
And our Con media is mostly playing along with him.
What makes me and many other Canadians uncomfortable is that the vicious Con who compares gays to dogs is the same one who worked for an Alliance MP who wanted to jail all LGBT Canadians. But the media has never seen fit to report that. #StopScheer— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) August 22, 2019
Or ignoring the story altogether.
But it doesn't really matter, because this is about more than same-sex marriage or Pride parades.
It's about human rights, and respect.
And at a time when attacks on LGBT people are on the rise all over the world...
What that video also makes only too clear is that a man who would compare gay people to dogs is too dangerous to trust.
And unfit to be prime minister.
We can do better and we will...
The young people of Canada will make sure of that. If some of them were thinking of not voting they aren't anymore.
Stand up for our Canada and its precious values.
And #StopScheer before him and his ugly Cons destroy everything we love...
