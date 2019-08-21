Andrew Scheer and the Fake Scandal Flop

Ever since the Ethics Commissioner released his report, Andrew Scheer has been in a feverish frenzy. Trying once again to portray the tacky little SNC affair as Canada's biggest scandal EVER.
And demanding that the RCMP investigate and if necessary jail Justin Trudeau.
But while that deranged approach worked for him at the beginning of the year, and helped propel him and his Cons to the top of the polls.
Now it's all going horribly wrong.
For it seems that despite Scheer's desperate attempts to hype the fake scandal again, with the help of the equally aroused Con media, most Canadians couldn't give a damn.
They've seen and heard it all before.
For month after month after month, hour after hour after hour, they were forced to watch people like Vassy Kapelos and her Con media friends doing their best to make our next prime minister...
So I'm pretty sure this is enough to make many Canadians feel like screaming or vomiting....
This October, Canadians will choose between a Prime Minister who abuses his power and a Prime Minister who will uphold the rule of law, respect our democratic institutions, and help Canadians get ahead.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/FTgvShUJxY— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) August 18, 2019
More fake scandal, more Scheer, could there be anything more horrifying?
And as a result, Scheer's attempts to fan the flames of the fake scandal seem to be backfiring.
Even Ipsos now has the Liberals and the Cons in a virtual dead heat.
A new Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News suggests the Liberals and Conservatives are in a virtual dead heat, with the Grits up two points since last month to 33 per cent of the decided vote and the Tories at 35 per cent, a two-point drop.
And the old Con hoofer David Akin knows what that virtual dead heat could mean.
With less than two months until Canadians will get their chance to put a mark on a ballot, this kind of tie is as good as a win for the Liberals — perhaps even a majority win.
That’s because the Liberals are crushing it in Quebec and doing well enough in Ontario that, according to several seat-projection models, including one by Global News, the Liberals could actually finish behind the Conservatives when it comes to the popular vote and yet still win a plurality of seats in the 338-seat House of Commons.
In fact, there are some scenarios in which the Liberals could lose the national popular vote and even win a majority of seats.
Finally, there is this new Leger poll that also has good news for the Liberals.
And comes with the best explanation for all of the above:
Leger executive vice-president Christian Bourque said the latest results suggest voters have largely put the SNC-Lavalin affair behind them and moved on to issues that affect them more directly — at least for now.
"I think that those who changed their mind on the PM and turned their backs on him did that in the spring already," Bourque said in an interview. But he said other Canadians appear to be fatigued with the issue and may be thinking "regardless of what I think of the behaviour of the PM, at the end of the day how does this change my life and that of my children, which is nil."
An explanation that hopefully will force the Con media to move on, start concentrating on bigger issues, and allow Canadians to focus on the real question:
At a time when the planet is burning, at a time when right-wing forces are on the move, at a time when bigots are threatening to set this country on fire.
Who do you want as Prime Minister, a real Canadian leader, or a twisted fascist clown?
There goes the fake scandal.
Going, going, gone...
No comments:
Post a Comment