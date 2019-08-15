Thursday, August 15, 2019
Why The Fake Scandal Will Still Not Go Anywhere
In my last post I looked at how Justin Trudeau's poll numbers had finally recovered from the so-called fake scandal.
And I expressed the fond hope that I would never have to hear from the two Connies Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott again.
Then this happened.
And to my horror the fake scandal was back !!!
But although history did repeat itself, this time it looks a lot less like tragedy and a lot more like farce.
For while our shabby bought media went wild, again.
And the Cons, the NDP, and the Kinsella Greens lined up to try to milk the scandal cow. Again...
And Con supporters did their best to contribute to the hysteria with contributions like this one...
And by getting the hashtag #TrudeauMustGo or #TrudeauMustResign to trend on Twitter.
It wasn't long before those hashtags were driven from the top spot by another:
Blown away by a torrent of support for Trudeau, which although it was impressive shouldn't be surprising.
For the fake scandal was always a fake scandal. Nothing ever happened to change the course of SNC's legal troubles.
Despite Jody Wilson-Raybould's attempts to make herself look good instead of hopelessly incompetent, her answer to this burning question was always NO...
And if Trudeau tried to save thousands of good Canadian jobs, he was only doing what any Prime Minister should do.
Polls show that most Canadians believe he was doing the right thing, protecting and growing the economy.
As only he can.
So if it wasn't a real scandal then, I very much doubt it will be a real scandal now.
For most decent Canadians have had more than enough of this sappy soap opera. And they have made the two Connies know exactly how they feel.
In the riding of Vancouver Granville that Wilson-Raybould won easily in 2015 she's now fighting for her life...
And as for Jane Philpott in Markham-Stouffville, it looks like she'll be soon looking for another job....
So who will be surprised if their little adventure should end badly?
Most decent Canadians understand that the election is about more than Wilson-Raybould's hurt feelings at being removed from a job she was clearly unfit to perform.
They understand it's about keeping the ghastly Cons from raping our country and its values.
As I pointed out on Twitter...
And with the media, the NDP, and the Kinsella Greens all siding with the ghastly Cons, I wouldn't be surprised if the attempt to bring back the fake scandal makes Trudeau even more popular, especially in Quebec.
And contributes mightily to another majority...
So suck on that one Cons, or this one.
Most decent Canadians want a real Canadian leader.
And they will settle for nothing less....
