Why Does Andrew Scheer Remind Me Of Mr Bean?

It's a strange thing. Although I truly believe that Andrew Scheer is an ugly Con and a danger to this country and its values, he keeps reminding me of the comic character Mr Bean.
So instead of standing there shaking an outraged fist in his general direction, as all decent Canadians should.
I sometimes find myself almost falling out of my chair, or rolling on the carpet, dying of laughter.
But what am I supposed to do when the Cons themselves seem intent on making Weak Andy look bad?
By running some pictures taken outside a hospital in Toronto, which in my opinion made him look even more like Mr Bean.
And had the internet staring in disbelief, and wondering what's with those weird handshakes?
Or wondering what they said about him.
Or wondering about the popularity of the Cons in downtown Toronto.
Just like I did on Twitter.
Knowing what a religious fanatic Scheer is, I really appreciated this one...
August 7, 2019
For that that is sooooo Andrew Scheer, sooooo Mr Bean.
The Con clown who dared think he should be Prime Minister.
The one who thought he could get there by tearing down a better man than him.
And is about to be taught a lesson he'll never forget...
