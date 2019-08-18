The Day Justin Trudeau Made Andrew Scheer Look Like A Fool

Ever since the Cons made Andrew Scheer their leader, I have hated him for the same reasons I hate most of them.
I hate his religious fanaticism, his misogyny, his racism, his homophobia, his climate change denial.
But what I also hate about Scheer, is the ugly, cowardly, and very un-Canadian way he has attacked Justin Trudeau.
With a never-ending barrage of vile Republican-style attack ads, that have debased our entire political system.
And stunts like this one.
.@AndrewScheer bumped into Justin Trudeau yesterday in New Brunswick. Scheer had a blunt message that Trudeau needed to start being honest with Canadians about his SNC-Lavalin scandal and cover-up. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/3gTCIfxXhW— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) August 16, 2019
Where the Cons contrived to have Scheer bump into Trudeau, so he can look tough and deliver a "blunt message" in the middle of a festival.
Only to fail miserably, and leave their leader looking even more like Weak Andy. Or just looking really, really, weird.
But if that attack moment went down like a lead balloon, did the political pornographers at Con headquarters really think this version would be better?
The one where the serial liar Scheer accuses Trudeau of lying?
I mean really, what are those Cons thinking?
Is it a crude attempt to reach out to their many racist supporters?
August 17, 2019
Or is it because the creepy Con just can't help himself?
Is his obsession with Justin Trudeau now TOTALLY out of control?
I don't know the answer to that last question, but it should have been asked a long time ago.
And at least we can say this:
The Cons ambushed Trudeau in a crude attempt to embarrass him, and make Scheer look tough.
But he laughed in their faces, and made their leader look like a fool...
Poor Andrew "Cotton Candy" Scheer. The more Canadians get to know him, the less they like him.
Way too weird to be trusted.
Way too dangerous to be Prime Minister...
