Andrew Scheer's Fatal Abortion Confusion

In one of my last posts I revealed that Andrew Scheer has been quietly parachuting anti-choice candidates into ridings all over Canada.
And said that the Cons should now be known as the Religious Party of Canada.
The party that says one thing in English Canada and something completely different in Quebec.
And now it seems that the Con Messiah is starting to lose his marbles.
And looking really, really confused.
The Conservatives are again pledging to not re-open the abortion debate following a HuffPost Canada story suggesting messaging to its candidates in Quebec on whether Tory MPs would be allowed to re-open the issue was unclear.
However, a statement provided to iPolitics by the party on Tuesday did not clarify whether Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer would allow individual MPs to present private members’ bills, petitions and motions against the right to abortion if the Tories form government following the October election.
And it's not like he can claim that Justin Trudeau and his Liberals are as bad as him and his Cons.
While some members of the current Liberal caucus have previously voted in support of “pro-life” legislation, MPs under the leadership of Trudeau are now whipped into endorsing abortion rights.
But then Scheer is now caught between a rock and a hard place. If he offends his base he loses the election, and if he offends any more decent women he also loses the election.
Which explains why nothing he says seems to make sense anymore.
So @AndrewScheer, come clean. Out of your own mouth, will the abortion debate be reopened if you win a majority? #ScheerBullshit #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/laXcLSP7gC— Memeditorialist (@ajhtweeting) August 28, 2019
Or why he now mumbles so much.
Although nobody should be surprised because the Religious Party of Canada revealed its true colours several months ago, in the most disgusting manner.
You can expect to see that video played a lot during the election campaign. And Scheer is going to have a hard time trying to explain away that one.
Or trying to proclaim that he's a Conservative not a Republican
Or just answering this question:
If Scheer isn't planning to reopen the abortion debate, why is he quietly parachuting anti-choice candidates into ridings all over Canada? The Scheer Cons are now a religious right conspiracy and unfit to govern Canada. https://t.co/Mr5QPp6ozd #cdnpoli https://t.co/gsCnm0HUER— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) August 28, 2019
For there is a lot more dirt where that came from.
And it is going to bury him...
