Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Justin Trudeau's Amazing Political Comeback
Justin Trudeau had to draw on all of his inner strength to overcome the malignant influence of Jody Wilson-Raybould and her grotesque fake scandal.
As well as battle Andrew Scheer's Cons and his grubby stooge media, who tried to use the fake scandal to destroy him.
For months it looked like they might succeed, as Trudeau's polls headed south.
But with just 70 days to go before the election, the fake scandal is all but forgotten.
The two Connies are toast. And Trudeau and the Liberals are back.
Tied in this Abacus poll.
In an election held today, the Conservatives (33%) and the Liberal Party (32%) would match each other in national support. The regional breakdowns of support tend to favour the Liberals at this moment, with Justin Trudeau’s party leading east of Manitoba and tied with the Conservatives in BC.
Favoured to win the most seats in this poll tracker.
The Conservatives have led in the polls since February, but their lead over the Liberals has significantly shrunk in recent weeks. The Liberals are narrowly favoured over the Conservatives to win the most seats, but it's a toss-up whether or not any party can win a majority. The New Democrats are stuck in third and on track to lose potentially more than half of its caucus, while Green support has levelled off after reaching new highs across the country.
And climbing like a rocket.
Which sadly is more than we can say for Elizabeth May, whose positive impressions seem to be tanking...
While her negatives seem to be soaring.
For what seems to me to be obvious reasons...
And then there's this from EKOS' Frank Graves.
Which sounds promising.
You know, I still think it's going to be a fairly close election.
But the way things are going I don't think anyone can rule out a repeat performance...
For it has been amazing comeback, and he deserves a lot of credit.
You know, I'm having such a great summer, I never want it to end.
But if October is as good as August I won't mind a bit...
Yeah cause they were totally fake con media scandals. I dressed funny, I pissed of a cabinet member.ReplyDelete
What is real is Trump and I posted this two years ago when I coined the phrase
Snow Mexican
http://thinkingaboot.blogspot.com/2017/01/snow-mexicant-daily-diary-first-post.html
Dear God, I hope so. I'm still afraid of a Dion/JWR version of Comey's last-minute detonation. I did just read a new poll from Mainstreet that indicated close to 2/3 of voters were open to strategic voting. I'm really, really hoping that whatever final trickles of the Justin's Emails scandal blurt out in September will blow over like duds and not blow up like nuclear fireworks. God Save Justin Trudeau.ReplyDelete
for a thinking people it should not even be closeReplyDelete