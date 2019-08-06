Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Andrew Scheer's Disastrous Long Weekend
As I'm sure you know by now, Andrew Scheer has been trying to soften his image.
By among other things promising to give the medicare system he wants to privatize, a shot in the arm. Or more likely one in the heart.
But sadly for Scheer his PR offensive went horribly wrong over the course of the long weekend.
When he was exposed first as a gun nut, and then as a bigot. Again.
His disastrous weekend began when he failed to say anything about the latest gun violence in the U.S.
Unlike Justin Trudeau...
Choosing instead to remain strangely silent.
No doubt after finding out that the gunman in El Paso was not a Muslim but a far-right white racist, like so many of his own supporters.
But also because he knew that the issue of gun control was sure to be in the news again, and he didn't want to remind Canadians that he doesn't believe in it.
For all you have to do is read this page from his platform, that Scheer deleted the moment he became leader, but I retrieved from the internet graveyard.
When I am Prime Minister I will:
Launch a review of the criminal code and repeal all federal regulations pertaining to firearms ownership, usage and transportation which do not do the following: ensure that Canada’s firearms laws respect the rights of honest firearms owners, recognize the fact that hunting and sports shooting are an important part of Canadian culture and history, and empower police to concentrate on real criminals who are a threat to the public.
Which makes it only too clear that Scheer would gut gun control in this country if he ever became Prime Minister.
Just like his Cons tried to gut this Liberal bill.
The Conservative senators, with the support of New Brunswick non-affiliated Sen. David Richards, stripped out clauses of the bill that would: bring in lifetime background licence checks for gun licence applications and renewals; compel retailers to keep details of gun sales records for at least 20 years; require permission to transfer restricted handguns and rifles to gunsmiths; and eliminate cabinet’s authority to override RCMP firearm classifications for restricted and prohibited semi-automatic rifles.
Only to fail miserably, but not before helping to explain why Scheer is such a deranged Trudeau hater...
A gun nut, and a man who hates gay people with a passion that borders on the genocidal.
For as this picture makes only too clear, Scheer is an anti-gay bigot...
He was the only federal political leader not to march in Sunday's Vancouver's Pride parade.
And Justin Trudeau was right to call him out.
“It’s so important that we all stand together in moments like this,” Trudeau told reporters. “We’re standing up for human rights, standing up for communities who are marginalized.”
“It’s just unfortunate that there are still some party leaders who want to be prime minister, who choose to stand with people who are intolerant instead of standing with the LGBT community,” he said.
But then that is who the Cons are, that is what they have become.
More American than Canadian.
And too crazy, too bigoted, and too dangerous to govern...
