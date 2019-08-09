Friday, August 09, 2019
Climate Change and the Election Campaign
When you're out sailing on one of the Great Lakes as I have been doing recently, it's hard to imagine that the world is running out of water.
But that is the case for one quarter of humanity.
And this is equally ominous.
Climate change is also threatening the world's food supply.
The world’s land and water resources are being exploited at “unprecedented rates,” a new United Nations report warns, which combined with climate change is putting dire pressure on the ability of humanity to feed itself.
The report, prepared by more than 100 experts from 52 countries and released in summary form in Geneva on Thursday, found that the window to address the threat is closing rapidly. A half-billion people already live in places turning into desert, and soil is being lost between 10 and 100 times faster than it is forming, according to the report.
It's a grim report, the numbers seem so overwhelming, it's hard to know where to begin.
Or hard to relate to in a place like Canada where in our short summer we worship the sun.
But since we can only fight climate change in this country, for me at least, these are the only numbers that count.
The Liberals and Conservatives are in a dead heat just two and a half months out from election day, a new Mainstreet Research poll for iPolitics suggests.
In the firm’s latest phone survey, 34.5 per cent of leaning and decided respondents said they’d vote for the Liberals if the election were today, compared to 34.1 per cent who opted for the Conservatives. The Greens and NDP were tied at 11.1 per cent apiece, while the Bloc Québécois, which only runs candidates in Quebec, had 4.4 per cent nationally. The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) drew 3.3 per cent of support.
For unless we can stop Andrew Scheer and his climate change denying Cons from winning the next election we won't be doing ANYTHING to fight climate change.
For as we all know he has no serious plan to fight climate, and is for that reason alone unfit to govern this country.
And I must say in that regard that Mainstreet poll is quite encouraging.
The Liberals and the Cons may be tied, but the Liberals have more room to grow. There's nothing like a close race to get progressives out to vote.
With the NDP and the Kinsella Green Party going nowhere, I would expect Liberal Party support to increase as we get closer to the election.
And in British Columbia, we have a great warning about what happens when the Green Party splits the vote.
And the Cons are able to snatch victory out of the jaws of defeat.
So let's not do that if we can possibly help it.
The Liberals could do better, but this country is heading in the right direction.
And four years of Scheer fascism, would be the death of Canada.
So let's get serious and do what we must...
Let's first save our country.
And then help save the world....
climate change, Election 2019, Mainstreet Poll
