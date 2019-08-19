Monday, August 19, 2019
The Never-Ending Homophobia Of Andrew Scheer
When I last wrote about Andrew Scheer he was marching in an Acadian parade in New Brunswick.
And being made to look like a fool by Justin Trudeau.
As well as a loser and a serial liar.
And although Scheer was missing from this parade in Montreal yesterday.
Trudeau and other political leaders still managed to make him look like a loser, and a bigot.
Again.
A jubilant, rainbow-hued crowd lined the streets of Montreal on Sunday as federal and provincial political rivals set their differences aside to march together in the city’s annual Pride parade.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who has faced criticism from his rivals for skipping previous pride parades, did not attend. His team has said he shows support for the LGBT community in other ways.
For although Scheer's absence was not a surprise, it should not be taken for granted either.
Not when Pride, as Trudeau reminded Canadians, is more than about just parties and parades.
“Pride is about more than just coming out one day a year to celebrate, it’s about standing united on tough days too,” he said.
“It’s about saying no to homophobia, it’s about saying no to transphobia, no to hatred and discrimination in every form.”
Not when hatred against LGBT people is on the rise all over the world. From London, England.
Where those two young women were attacked on a bus, and even a gay Guardian columnist isn't safe from right-wing thugs.
To Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
And Scheer has never lifted a finger to support that community in any way since he began his political career working for an Alliance MP who was obsessed with jailing gay Canadians.
But has instead voted against any bill designed to make their lives safer and better.
Which not only makes him an ugly homophobe, but also exposes him as a dangerous religious fanatic.
A member of the increasingly powerful religious right, the ones who worship Trump, and are determined to rollback the rights of women and gay people.
And after a while it all starts to add up.
If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem.
And Scheer is part of the problem.
A religious fanatic, a bigot, a far right extremist...
But if he thinks that he can keep hiding behind a creepy smile and a mask of lies.
Or thinks that his own bigotry won't help destroy him.
He couldn't be more wrong...
