Saturday, August 31, 2019
Has Anybody Seen The Fake Scandal?
Has anybody seen the fake scandal? You know, the scandal that was supposed to finish off Justin Trudeau and his Liberals.
The one Andrew Scheer has been desperately looking for to try to boost his sagging polls.
One moment it was huge. Or in the words of the Con media YUUUUUUUUGE.
The next moment it was missing.
Or should I say the next moment Jody Wilson-Raybould was missing, because this doesn't look promising.
Mainstreet Research’s latest poll for iPolitics shows Jody Wilson-Raybould is facing a tough fight to hold on to her Vancouver riding, with the former attorney general narrowly trailing Liberal candidate Taleeb Noormohamed.
The 493-person phone survey of voters in Vancouver Granville, conducted between Aug. 27-28, has Noormohamed leading the pack with 28.6 per cent of support, with Wilson-Raybould close behind at 26 per cent.
Wilson-Raybould won her riding easily in the 2015 election.
But this time it looks like it's going to be a whole lot harder.
And whatever you do, please don't ask how Jane Philpott is doing, because I'm afraid she's looking even worse...
And I'm going to have to put a black border around these projections.
Or hang a Do Not Resuscitate sign at the end of the bed. Sad.
But of course there is still time to hope for a miracle.
Maybe Wilson-Raybould's book launch strategically timed for just a couple of weeks before the election will get her back in the news again...
But somehow I doubt it, I hear it's REALLY boring.
Although I'm sure Andrew Scheer will be buying up a lot of remaindered copies to throw on the fake scandal bonfire.
But of course the more he does that the greater the chance Jody will lose.
And the moral of this sad story?
They could have been contenders, they could have contributed a lot to this country.
But they let their egos get in the way, they hung out with all the wrong people.
They forgot that Justin Trudeau is way more popular than they are...
And that he's the only one who can defeat the Con fascists.
So they took a wrong turn, and off the cliff they went...
