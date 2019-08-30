Andrew Scheer's Cowardly Lying Newser

It had been over a week since the Liberals dug up a tape of Andrew Scheer comparing LGBT Canadians to dogs.
And about four days since his Cons were caught lying about abortion in Quebec.
But still the cowardly Scheer remained huddled with his advisers, and refusing to show his face.
Until at last he was forced to hold a newser, and what a disaster it was.
With Scheer claiming that the gay marriage issue was settled in 2005, and that he would always stand up for the rights of LGBT Canadians.
While forgetting to mention that he has voted against all bills designed to make the lives of gay people better and safer, including voting against human rights protection for trans people, the most vulnerable of all sexual minorities, in 2017.
And of course never apologizing for calling gay people dogs.
And it was the same for abortion rights.
With Scheer claiming he would never reopen that debate, while failing to explain why he has a different abortion message depending on who he is talking to.
Andrew Scheer has avoided the media for 8 days. He was caught saying different things to different people. While some Conservatives say the abortion debate is closed, this new video proves Scheer tells anti-choice activists the opposite. pic.twitter.com/iHrhZ4MiWs— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) August 29, 2019
Or failing to explain why if he isn't planning to reopen that debate he is quietly parachuting anti-abortion candidates into ridings all over Canada.
Which earned him a failing grade from me.
And will hopefully earn him a failing grade from Canadians in October.
Finally, I am proud that I had Andrew Scheer pegged from the moment he became Con leader, more than any in the MSM, and more than most in our so-called progressive blogosphere.
Proud to have predicted that Scheer's brutish religious fanaticism would eventually trip him up.
Proud to have helped explain why Scheer hates Justin Trudeau so much.
And proud to support the only leader who can beat the bastard.
And be a prime minister for all Canadians...
