Andrew Scheer's Desperate Medicare Scam

Andrew Scheer has managed to conceal what he really thinks about our medicare system, like he has managed to conceal so many other things.
His religious fanaticism, his grotesque misogyny, his vicious anti-gay views.
But he has been overheard in private excitedly discussing what he would like to do to our healthcare system i.e. privatize it beyond recognition.
So this couldn't be more hypocritical, or more shameless.
I know how important stable federal funding is to ensure quality public health care and social programs.— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) August 1, 2019
That’s why today I sent a letter to every Premier guaranteeing that, as Prime Minister, I will maintain and increase the Canada Health Transfer and the Canada Social Transfer. pic.twitter.com/qbZXJ8hFrw
Can you believe it?
A letter to the Premiers, and a Scheer "Guarantee" to try to make us believe that the Con who would destroy it, is actually medicare's best friend.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is putting Canada's money where his mouth is, promising to increase health and social transfer payments by at least three per cent every year should he become prime minister.
In a letter to provincial and territorial premiers released Thursday, Scheer said he wants to spell out his commitment in writing because he anticipates his opponents will misrepresent his position on health care funding once next month's federal election campaign gets underway.
When in fact it is just another Con scam. Scheer was, is, and will always be a mortal enemy of medicare. And all he's trying to do is shield himself from the deadly vote killing effects of his friend Doug Ford.
Asked whether Scheer's commitment was aimed at neutralizing the comparison with Ford, spokesman Simon Jefferies would only say that health is an issue that stretches across all provinces and territories.
"We know that the Trudeau Liberals are going to try and fearmonger and misrepresent our position, so we thought it was important to put our commitment down in writing to all premiers," Jefferies said.
Who is already dismembering Ontario's medicare system like only a Con beast could.
“Ford promised no job losses, but it’s becoming clearer by the day that he never had a real plan. He’s running a government by chaos and the people of Ontario are paying the price. Ford won based on lofty promises to reign in the deficit without any consequence for frontline jobs and services – he’s now proven himself incompetent on both ends.”
And everybody knows that if Andrew Scheer ever became Prime Minister he would do exactly the same thing.
Especially since him and his Cons are already preparing to turn medicare into a business, by holding fundraisers like this one...
And what should also be obvious, is that if Scheer is ever elected Prime Minister, between him, Jason Kenney, and Rob Ford, our precious medicare system won't stand a chance.
There are now less than three months to go before the election that will determine the fate of this country and its medicare system.
The American private healthcare companies are already circling like vultures over our country.
So it really comes down to this:
Or we defeat Scheer and his brutish Cons.
Or we'll regret it forever...
