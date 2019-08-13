Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Postmedia: Now It's Officially A Con Propaganda Outlet
As you may know, I've never had much respect for Postmedia, and many of the grubby scribblers who work for it.
The Con stooges who don't have to ask their corporate bosses what they want. They just know: Higher profits, lower taxes, and no Justin Trudeau.
And are only too eager to please or pleasure them.
But if that was once just an understanding, now apparently it's even worse, and even more humiliating.
For according to this Canadaland story, starting almost a year ago their bosses stopped gently suggesting they be more conservative, and started telling them.
Several editors at the National Post — Postmedia’s flagship newspaper with an explicitly conservative political mandate, where I reported on media from 2016 to 2017 — were summoned to a meeting on the 12th floor of the company’s headquarters.
There, according to three sources familiar with the meeting, company president Andrew MacLeod told them that their paper — which launched in 1998 to serve as the voice of thoughtful, modern Canadian conservatism, and which many would argue remains so — was insufficiently conservative.
It's hard to believe that this could happen in Canada.
What has happened, according to interviews with over 30 current employees and more than a dozen former employees — ranging from reporters to editors to corporate staff — is that Postmedia has given a directive for all of its papers to shift to the political right, in an unprecedented, centralized fashion.
It's hard to believe that Postmedia could be so blatant about turning its papers into Con propaganda outlets.
Where any decent journalists still working there could be fired, or shuffled out of the way. Or replaced by people like Jordan Peterson.
Jordan Peterson — the prominent psychologist and University of Toronto professor who has become a global celebrity for his critiques of left-wing politics — has been working on a secret project out of the fifth floor of Postmedia’s offices.
It's hard to believe that this right-wing project will succeed, in a country where Cons are vastly outnumbered, and the old are being replaced by a new and more progressive generation.
But at least there are a couple of things we can all do to try to help it fail.
One, demand that the Liberal government not bail out Postmedia. Not with our tax dollars.
And two, boycott its papers and help send Paul Godfrey's ugly Con monster down to sleep with the fishes...
Canada is not and never will be a right-wing country.
And the Con media it seems is going to have to learn that the hard way....
