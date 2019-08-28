The Amazing Voyage of Greta Thunberg

I greatly admire Greta Thunberg the Swedish teenager who has mobilized millions of young people to fight climate change.
And as you probably know I love sailing.
So needless to say I really love this story.
And she’s on her way @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/diMrPesk3g— Jacquie Bird (@JacquieBirditv) August 14, 2019
A story that began two weeks ago when Thunberg departed Plymouth and set sail for New York in this amazing zero emissions boat.
Although the boat is fast, it is definitely not comfortable.
Day 4. Pos 46° 20‘ N 015° 46‘ W— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 17, 2019
Eating and sleeping well and no sea sickness so far. Life on Malizia II is like camping on a roller coaster! pic.twitter.com/pf1PnqYCov
But that didn't bother Greta, or prevent her from reminding people what the struggle is all about.
The climate change denying right wingers are always trying to demonize her. And they deluged her with ugly comments hoping that the boat would sink, and she would drown.Even out here in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean I hear about the record amount of devastating fires in the Amazon. My thoughts are with those affected. Our war against nature must end.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 22, 2019
But as she has shown since she launched her school strike they can't intimidate her.
Day 12. We are getting closer to the North American mainland. Rough conditions, but downwind sailing. pic.twitter.com/n9huwHUSGI— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 25, 2019
And the North Atlantic couldn't either. Sailing across the North Atlantic at this time of year can be risky. I would have to think twice before doing it. But she wasn't scared.
Day 13. Rough seas south of Nova Scotia. But conditions closer to New York will be slower than predicted and weather update suggests Wednesday arrival - an updated ETA will come as we near the coast. pic.twitter.com/IY6L9InSnp— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 26, 2019
Then early this morning the first sight of land.
Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead. pic.twitter.com/OtDyQOWtF5— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 28, 2019
And the amazing voyage of Greta Thunberg was over.
Sailing into New York. pic.twitter.com/SlC1IA8R0h— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 28, 2019
And I only wish I was on one of these sailing boats who came out to greet her.
The @UN has sent out one boat for each of the 17 sustainable development goal to greet us! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/AU5ZSVj5vD— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 28, 2019
But of course the real voyage of this remarkable young woman is only beginning.
She will keep on mobilizing people, and she will help save the world...
