Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The Amazing Voyage of Greta Thunberg



I greatly admire Greta Thunberg the Swedish teenager who has mobilized millions of young people to fight climate change.

 And as you probably know I love sailing.

 So needless to say I really love this story.



A story that began two weeks ago when Thunberg departed Plymouth and set sail for New York in this amazing zero emissions boat. 

Although the boat is fast, it is definitely not comfortable. 


But that didn't bother Greta, or prevent her from reminding people what the struggle is all about.

The climate change denying right wingers are always trying to demonize her. And they deluged her with ugly comments hoping that the boat would sink, and she would drown.

 But as she has shown since she launched her school strike they can't intimidate her.


And the North Atlantic couldn't either. Sailing across the North Atlantic at this time of year can be risky. I would have to think twice before doing it. But she wasn't scared.


Then early this morning the first sight of land.


And the amazing voyage of Greta Thunberg was over.


And I only wish I was on one of these sailing boats who came out to greet her.


But of course the real voyage of this remarkable young woman is only beginning.

 She will keep on mobilizing people, and she will help save the world...



Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)