Thursday, August 29, 2019
Andrew Scheer And The Return Of Stephen Harper
We always knew that Stephen Harper never really went away. And that he was still lurking in the shadows whispering into Andrew Scheer's ears. And pulling his strings.
The two men were always were very careful to keep their close relationship under wraps.
But now Scheer is desperate, he's been slipping in the polls.
So now Harper is coming out of shadowy closet.
And the question is WHY?
Some say that Scheer needed to reassure his base that Harper is still in his corner, to restrain those who might be tempted to defect to Maxime Bernier's People's Party.
Other's say that Harper wanted to come out of the shadows because he still thinks the last election result had nothing to do with him. And he wants the credit if Scheer wins
I have to admit I have no idea.
But what I do know is that those who vote for Scheer and his sinister Cons will also get Harper.
Again.
And the only leader who can prevent that is the one who gave Harper the boot the last time.
So now more than ever.
Support Justin Trudeau.
And choose forward not backwards...
