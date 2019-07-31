Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Andrew Scheer's Big Religious Bigotry Problem
It's the one question Andrew Scheer would rather run away from than answer.
For he knows that if Canadians ever learn the truth very few of them would vote for him.
But his dark secret will not go away.
And Michael Coren is the latest to ask this burning question.
Does Andrew Scheer have a religion problem?
The son of a Roman Catholic deacon, he is a committed and conservative believer and like Jason Kenney is on the right of the Church. The catechism of that institution teaches that, “homosexual acts” are “intrinsically immoral and contrary to the natural law,” and that even such tendencies are “objectively disordered.” In other words, those in same-sex relationships are immoral and unnatural and even those who are gay but celibate are disordered. It’s an ugly and jarring language, and while Canada holds to an informal separation of church and state, if a politician’s faith is directly influencing his politics, surely the electorate has a right to know what he believes.
Or as I would put it, does that right-wing religious fanatic have an anti-gay problem?
And the answer to that one must surely be yes.
For as I've said before, Scheer doesn't have a religion problem, he has a religious bigot problem.
And his failure to condemn conversion therapy, is just the latest example of his virulent homophobia.
There are various forms of this alleged therapy but they are all based on the premise that homosexuality is undesirable, a product of nurture rather than nature and that people can be “cured.” The implication is obvious, and runs against all that Canada embraces scientifically, morally and politically. Yet Andrew Scheer argues that he needs more time and more details before he comes to a decision. That simply doesn’t make sense.
A visceral hatred for gays that goes back to the very beginning of his political career, when he signed up to work for Larry Spencer, an Alliance MP who wanted to jail all LGBT Canadians.
Spencer, a former Baptist preacher, was so extreme he was eventually thrown out of that bigot party by its leader Stephen Harper.
But that didn't stop Scheer from rushing to the defence of Fred Henry, the virulently anti-gay Bishop of Calgary...
Who as Neil Macdonald reminds us also wanted to jail LGBT Canadians.
He also defended Alberta Bishop Fred Henry, who told parishioners in a 2005 letter that gay sex is "an evil act, whether it is performed in public or private" adding that:
"Since homosexuality, adultery, prostitution and pornography undermine the foundations of the family, the basis of society, then the state must use its coercive power to proscribe or curtail them in the interests of the common good."
And what makes Scheer's reaction so outrageous, is that he wasn't bothered by the threat to jail LGBT Canadians. But was enraged that anyone should dare threaten to report Henry to the Human Rights Commission.
"To think that a Catholic bishop must answer to a civil authority over matters of faith is abominable. It is abhorrent to me, to other Catholics and to every member of every faith community," he said.
Which along with his long record of voting against any and every LGBT right's bill, tells us exactly how Scheer feels about gay people...
You know, the other day Justin Trudeau dropped into a gay bar in Vancouver while campaigning with Hedy Fry...
And when he saw that, the conservative media personality Charles Adler tweeted this:
And along with a torrent of hateful Con comments, received this as one of his replies.
Which is funny, and in the year 2019 makes Scheer look even more pathetic.
Just like this latest Con attack ad leaves him and his Cons looking even more like religious fanatics...
REDEEMED?
But still leaves us with Scheer's big religion problem.
Which is that while Scheer has the right to believe whatever he wants to, even if it is hateful garbage.
A man who has such a passionate hatred for so many Canadians is unfit to be a Canadian prime minister.
A bigot is a bigot is a bigot.
Andrew Scheer cannot be redeemed, and his bigotry will help defeat him...
