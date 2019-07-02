Donald Trump and the Madness of the Dictator

As we all know Donald Trump has a special attraction for dictators. He likes to hang out with them, and share intimate moments with them.
And who can seriously doubt that he would LOVE to be one?
So when six months ago he tweeted out this announcement:
His terrified White House flunkeys scrambled to pleasure him.
So he will get his parade. It will have tanks, surrounding the Lincoln Memorial, and much much MORE!!!
The tanks will join an airborne display of the nation’s firepower, including a flight of Air Force One over Washington and a performance by the Navy’s Blue Angels jets. Mr. Trump, who is to speak at the celebration, has requested that the chiefs for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines stand next to him as aircraft from each of their services fly overhead and their respective hymns play on loudspeakers.
Trump is flogging it like a Vegas show.
“It’ll be like no other — it’ll be special, and I hope a lot of people come,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “We have some incredible equipment, military equipment, on display — brand-new. And we’re very proud of it.”
A show starring HIMSELF, in a hijacked version of a Fourth of July celebration.
President Donald Trump has hijacked what for decades had been a nonpolitical Independence Day celebration on the National Mall, packing his ticketed-event speech with political appointees and Republican donors.
And needless to say the historians are alarmed.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a New York University history professor and expert on fascism, said Trump’s need to display military hardware is a feature of authoritarians throughout history. “He needs to colonize our lives. He needs to colonize our public spaces,” she said, adding that it was “dismaying” that the Pentagon this year failed to thwart Trump’s impulses. “The military has been domesticated. I think the will to resist him has evaporated.”
And judging from this video he ran on his Twitter site recently, I think we should ALL be alarmed.
June 27, 2019
But there is some good news. As Jennifer Rubin writes, it is the perfect reminder of why Trump must leave.
What should be a commemoration of human rights ("All men ... ") and the unwavering faith in the rule of law and in democratic governance in Trump’s hands becomes a caffeinated Armed Services Day. He manages to transform a holiday about the greatest experiment in civilian self-government into a garish military Mardi Gras.
This is why a lying braggart and ignorant narcissist must go. He defiles and deforms everything he touches, putting our American creed and values in jeopardy. We long for a normal president who will allow us to return to daily lives not soured by 24/7 politics and not forever on edge that he is up to some new horror.
For it will be a fascist freak show...
Surely most Americans will finally realize that they are dealing with a deranged would be dictator.
One who should be in a cage, instead of those poor kids.
And hopefully that will happen sooner rather than later.
Before he kills us all...
